International Webinar Feb. 1 demands Free Mumia and all Political Prisoners

|Answering the call to action from the 338,000 members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) for an international campaign to free Mumia Abu-Jamal, labor organizations, political and social justice activists as well as prominent individuals from around the world will assemble on February 1, 2022, for an online, global forum to demand:
For International Workers Action—
Free Mumia Abu-Jamal and All Anti-Racist and Anti-Imperialist Freedom Fighters!
You can read about the updated speakers list and endorsements here.
International Times:
- 01:00pm for San Francisco USA
- 04:00pm for NYC, USA
- 06:00pm for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,
- 09:00pm for London, UK
- 10:00pm Paris, FR
- 11:00pm for Johannesburg, SA
- 06:00am for Tokyo, Japan