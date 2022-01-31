International Webinar Feb. 1 demands Free Mumia and all Political Prisoners

Free Mumia Abu-Jamal and All Anti-Racist and Anti-Imperialist Freedom Fighters!

International Webinar – Tuesday, February 1
4pm eastern / 1pm pacific

Answering the call to action from the 338,000 members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) for an international campaign to free Mumia Abu-Jamal, labor organizations, political and social justice activists as well as prominent individuals from around the world will assemble on February 1, 2022, for an online, global forum to demand:

For International Workers Action—
You can read about the updated speakers list and endorsements here.

International Times:

  • 01:00pm for San Francisco USA
  • 04:00pm for NYC, USA
  • 06:00pm for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,
  • 09:00pm for London, UK
  • 10:00pm Paris, FR
  • 11:00pm for Johannesburg, SA
  • 06:00am for Tokyo, Japan

