Register now! Feb 3rd Webinar with Camila Saab and special guest, Oscar López Rivera

February 3rd, 2022 at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET In conversation with Camila Saab, wife of Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, kidnapped by the United States. We ask for the immediate release of the Venezuelan diplomat. The webinar will be in have Spanish-English interpretation. En conversación con Camila Saab, esposa del diplomático venezolano, Alex Saab, secuestrado por Estados Unidos. Pedimos la liberación inmediata del diplomático venezolano. El seminario web tendrá interpretación español-inglés. Register on Zoom Alex Saab is a Venezuelan diplomat the US government has illegally seized and imprisoned for what the US considers “violation” of the illegal US economic warfare on Venezuela. He was in fact assisting Venezuela in legally working around the US blockade on his country by finding the means to import food, medicine, and materials for the Venezuelan oil industry. The US is seeking to coerce Alex Saab into disclosing the methods Venezuela uses to circumvent the US-Canadian-European sanctions with the goal of further tightening the economic blockade and suffering on the Venezuelan people. These sanctions are illegal according to the United Nations. His seizure by the US violates long-standing international law for one country to arrest and imprison a diplomat of another country. Alex Saab’s next trial date will be in Atlanta the week of April 4 – anniversary of the murder of Martin Luther King. Special Guest-Oscar López Rivera is a Puerto Rican activist and militant who was a member of the Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional Puertorriqueña (FALN), a clandestine organization devoted to Puerto Rican Independence. Oscar Lopez Rivera is a hero of the Puerto Rican independence movement. Roger Harris is with the Task Force on the Americas and on the executive committee of the U.S. Peace Council. He was on the emergency international delegation to Cabo Verde in June 2021, where Alex Saab was held prisoner Sara Flounders is an American political writer active in progressive and anti-war organizing since the 1960s. She was also on the emergency international delegation to Cabo Verde in June 2021. She is a Contributing Editor to Workers World Newspaper, as well as a principal leader of the International Action Center. Tony Jeanthenor, chairperson of Veye-yo, longtime grassroots organization of Miami. Supporting all human rights causes, the right of the popular of the Haitian population to choose and live with their elected leader. Register on Zoom Co-sponsored by: Alliance for Global Justice, Task Force on the Americas, International Action Center, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, Asociación Americana de Juristas, The Canada Files, National Lawyers Guild International Committee, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Friends of Latin America, Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC), Friends of Irish Freedom, Cuba Inside Out, Massachusetts Peace Action, Popular Resistance, United National AntiWar Coalition, Chicago Anti-War Coalition, Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice, Frente Hugo Chavez para la Defensa de los Pueblos- Canada, Council on Hemispheric Affairs, International Family and Friends of Mumia Abu Jamal, Code Pink, AntiConquista, Orinoco Tribune, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle, Center for Political Education, La Troika, Committees of Correspondence or Democracy & Socialism, Winnipeg Venezuela Peace Committee, Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle Toronto, Center for Global Studies – Purdue Northwest, African Awareness Association, Southsiders for Peace (Chicago), Just Peace Advocates, Committee to Stop FBI Repression, Samidoun NY/NJ, La Voz de los de Abajo, Sanctions Kill Coalition, US Peace Council, Pacific NW Latin America and Caribbean Task Force, LELO/A Legacy of Equality Leadership and Organizing, Portland Central America Solidarity Committee, Rochester Committee on Latin America, Casa Baltimore/Limay, Solidarity Committee of the Americas (Women Against Military Madness), Frente Independentista Boricua, Hostos Community College Puerto Rican Student Organization, El Maestro, Inc., NY Free Puerto Rico movement, Círculo Bolivariano de Miami Negra Hipólita, La Peña del Bronx, Struggle/La Lucha, Haiti Liberte, PECOA, Fuerza de la Revolución, Holyrood Episcopal Church ~ Iglesia Santa Cruz, National Boricua Human Rights Network, International US-Cuba Normalization Conference Coalition, NY—NJ Cuba Si Coalition, Family Action Network Movement, David Denny General Secretary Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, Partido Nacionalista Movimiento Libertador (Puerto Rico) y Junta del Partido Nacionalista de NY