Stop the War with Russia! 700 signers, 25+ actions, National Webinars

Stop the War with Russia over Ukraine!

 

A conversation between US, Russian and Ukrainian Peace activists

We must act now to stop the war with Russia over Ukraine, a war that would risk becoming a dangerous conflict between nuclear states. As people residing in the United States, we have a special responsibility to call upon the U.S. government to:

— Stop the war with Russia

— Stop the NATO expansion

— Stop sending weapons to Ukraine and the European Union

— Obey international laws and the UN Charter

— Resolve the current conflict within the United Nations Security Council

— De-escalate the threat of a nuclear war

Once again, our world is facing an imminent threat of war between two major nuclear powers. As in the past, the United States is using the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as the vehicle to wage war in clear violation of international law and the Charter of United Nations.

The Biden administration is currently flying $200 million worth of weapons and other “lethal aid” to Ukraine and has 8,500 US troops on standby to enter that country. ‘Nonessential’ US diplomatic personnel and their families are being withdrawn from the country. The corporate media is lockstep in its portrayal of Russia as the enemy who is about to invade Ukraine. These actions constitute a de facto declaration of war, while the corporate media fan the flame of war.

This current escalation of aggression against Russia through expansion of NATO’s presence into Ukraine is a serious threat to world peace and requires a unified and rapid response by anti-war organizations to stop a major war.

To that end, we, the undersigned groups, have agreed to support a day of national action with the above mentioned demands on the United States government.

During the week of January 30 to February 5, we will hold visibility actions by holding signs and banners in well-trafficked areas such as major intersections or highway overpasses that raise awareness of this urgent crisis and urge the President to stop the war with Russia.On the afternoon of February 5, we will gather online for a national rally to demonstrate the breadth of opposition to war. During the rally, photos of the visibility actions will be shared.

Initial Signatories (in alphabetical order):

Answer Coalition
Black Alliance for Peace
CODEPINK
Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space
International Action Center
Popular Resistance
Task Force on the Americas
United National Antiwar Coalition
U.S. Peace Council
Veterans For Peace
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF-US)
World BEYOND War

MORE THAN 700 Signers

25+ Upcoming Actions – NO WAR WITH RUSSIA

Feb. 1, San Francisco – Tuesday from 11:30 am to 1 pm, Leafleting and Bannering,  Ferry Bldg., San Francisco,

Feb. 1 San Francisco – Tuesday from 2 to 3 pm, Press Conference at PELOSI’S HOUSE* 2640 Broadway, S.F., 1 block east/downhill from Divisadero.

Feb. 2, Northampton, MA – Wednesday, 12:00-1:00 PM. Congressman McGovern’s Office, 94 Pleasant Street, Northampton, MA.

Feb. 3, Online – Thursday at 2:00 pm. On the Brink: Understanding the Ukraine Crises & Paths Toward a Just Peace.

Feb. 4 Sacramento, CA –  Friday at 4 to 5:30 pm!  16th and J Sts.,

Feb. 4 Palo Alto, CA – Friday from 12 noon to 1:00 pm. Palo Alto corner of El Camino Real and Embarcadero/Galvez outside Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real.

Feb. 5 Bay Area – Saturday at 12 noon, Rally, Grand Lake Theater, Oakland

Feb. 5 Atlanta – Saturday at 12:3o PM at Freedom Parkway and Moreland.

Feb. 5 New Orleans – Saturday at 2 pm. Speak out, Broad and Canal St.

Feb. 5 Topsham, ME – Saturday, Feb 5 at 3:00 pm.  Midcoast.  intersection in Topsham that connects Main St from Brunswick and Hwy 196 near the Topsham mall.

Feb. 5 Baltimore – Saturday at 12 noon at North Ave. and Charles St. with an optional car caravan.

Feb. 5 Boston, MA – Saturday at 1:00 pm, Park Street Station, downtown Boston.

Feb. 5 Minneapolis – Saturday at 11:00 am Mayday Plaza, 301 Cedar Ave South West Bank, Minneapolis.

Feb. 5, New York City – Saturday at 3:00 pm. Gather at Father Duffy Square / intersection of 7th Ave and Broadway, W. 47th St

Feb. 5, Brooklyn – Saturday noon–1:00 pm, Arch at Grand Army Plaza

Feb. 5 Woodstock, NY – Saturday at 11:00 am at the Woodstock Town Green

Feb. 5 Raleigh, NC – Saturday at 12 noon Federal Bldg 310 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC.

Feb. 5, Philadelphia – Saturday noon Federal Courthouse, 6th & Market.

Feb. 5, Philadelphia – Saturday from 4 to 6 pm. Entrance to Ben Franklin Bridge Philadelphia Side.

Feb. 5 Houston – Saturday at 4:30pm at  New Braunfels Gate of Fort Sam Houston

Feb. 5 Washington, DC – Saturday at 2:00 pm in Lafayette Square.

Feb. 5, Milwaukee, WI – Saturday, Noon-1 PM. Capitol and Teutonia, Milwaukee, WI.

Feb. 6 Webinar – Sunday at 12 noon Eastern (US/Canada): US/NATO Aggression at the Russian Border – A conversation between US, Russian and Ukrainian Peace activists.

Feb. 7 Albany, NY – Monday from 4 – 5 PM vigil, Kenwood and Delaware, Delmar –

Feb. 7, Online – Monday at 8:00 pm Eastern. Spotlight: It’s Time to Make Peace with Iran with Dr. Assal Rad. Hosted by North Texas Peace Advocates.

Feb. 8, Online – Tuesday at 2:00 pm Eastern. Ukraine – the next NATO war? – No to War No to NATO Network.
