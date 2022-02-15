Free Alex Saab Demonstration Wed., Feb 16: NYC: 5:30pm – Miami: 8 AM – Wash. DC: Noon

|
Day of National Actions to Free Alex Saab – Venezuelan Diplomat kidnapped by US, for buying medicine for the Venezuelan people under sanctions.
Alex Saab, on a mission to buy essential supplies for Venezuela, was kidnapped by the U.S. off a flight in June 2020. He was tortured and held in solitary for a year.
It is a violation of international law to arrest or imprison an internationally recognized diplomat for any reason.
In October 2021 Alex Saab was brought hooded and in chains to Miami for trial.
Defend Venezuela!
End US Sanctions – A Crime Against Humanity!
Free Alex Saab!