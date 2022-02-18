Not Another U.S. War! Demo TOMORROW @3PM: Grand Central Terminal, NYC

|
|
Stop the war with Russia
Every U.S. war in our life time is based on lies, provocations and false flag operations. We need healthcare and education, not endless US wars.
Stop the NATO expansion!
Stop sending U.S. weapons to Ukraine, Poland, Romania and throughout the European Union.
Fight Racism! Not Russia
With participation from:
Antiwar, social justice, anti-racist, environmental, human rights and veterans groups.
An Emergency Action with activists from groups including: International Action Center, UNAC – United National Antiwar Coalition, ANSWER, Black Agenda Report, Black Is Back Coalition, Ban Killer Drones, Brooklyn For Peace, CODEPINK, Extinction Rebellion, Granny Peace Brigade, Green Party, Manhattan Project for a Nuclear Free World, Mumia Coalition, NYC Free Assange, NYS Peace Action Committee, Peace & Planet News, Raging Grannies, Rise & Resist, Rising Together!, Roses To Missions, Say Their Names, Socialist Action, Stand With Assange NY, Struggle La Lucha, The Peoples Forum, Veterans For Peace, Workers World Party, World Beyond War, World Can’t Wait, Yemen Vigil, and more
An emergency demonstration against a US/NATO war with Russia in Ukraine. Bring banners, signs, flags, props, flyers, newspapers and literature