How to Respond to War Threats on Russia – the antiwar movement comes together to respond.

How to Respond to War Threats on Russia

– Understanding U.S. Objectives

– The Role of NATO, a U.S. Commanded Military Alliance

TUES. Feb 22 at 8:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm CT / 6:30 pm MT / 5:30 pm PT

Please click here to register for the meeting.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_10cVDLQuQR6T3WPeAkJwtw

Please join us for this important meeting and discussion with leaders from the antiwar movement including:

(in alphabetical order)

Leela Anand – ANSWER coalition

Bahman Azad – US Peace Council

Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace

Madea Benjamin – CodePink

Sara Flounders – International Action Center

Margaret Flowers – Popular Resistance

Bruce Gagnon – Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space

Margaret Kimberley – Black Agenda Report

Jeff Mackler – United National Antiwar Coalition

Nancy Price – Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

Susan Schnall – Veterans For Peace

David Swanson – World Beyond War

Joe Lombardo will chair. Ajamu Baraka will give an opening statement

Only a few short months after the chaotic US defeat in Afghanistan, the US is pushing a war with Russia, a major nuclear power. US officials insist that the Russians will invade Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied this.

In recent days the US and some of their allies have closed their embassies and asked their nationals to leave Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military has a force of 150,000 troops, that are U.S. trained and armed with modern US weapons, near the Russian border and the independent regions in Donbass. These independent regions have taken a stand in opposition to the right-wing, coup government in Kiev, since 2014. The Ukrainian military has started heavy shelling of the independent areas of Donbass, which have returned the fire.

Every U.S. war in our lifetime has been based on false information, repeated relentlessly by the corporate media. There is deep apprehension that the US and the Ukrainian government are preparing a “false flag” incident that could lead to a major conflict.

The US has tens of thousands of troops in Europe, it is putting troops on high alert and sending more. They are not only arming the Ukrainian military, but they are expanding NATO bases and sending additional arms and missiles to other NATO countries in the region.

It is important that the US antiwar movement come together to oppose these dangerous war moves. Please join us on Tuesday.

