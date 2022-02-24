March 1-7: Int’l Week of Action to Stop War with Russia

March 1 to 7: International Week of Action to Stop War with Russia

The conflict in Ukraine has escalated to a dangerous level between two nuclear armed states. The United States and its allies continue to portray the current situation as one of Russian aggression without acknowledging that US-backed Ukrainian forces are attacking the Eastern region of the country and killing citizens of Russian ethnicity.

This current escalation is a serious threat to world peace and requires a unified and rapid response by anti-war organizations from around the globe to stop a major war.

To that end, we, the undersigned groups, have agreed to support a week of international action from March 1 to 7 with the following demands on our governments:

— No war with Russia

— Stop the NATO expansion

— No more weapons to Ukraine and the European Union

— Obey international laws and the UN Charter

— Resolve the current conflict within the United Nations Security Council

— Restore the Minsk Agreements

— De-escalate the threat of a nuclear war

No War! No Sanctions! No NATO!

