Sat, Feb 26 @ 12pm – Stop racist union-busting! Black Lives Matter!

On the tenth anniversary of the killing of Trayvon Martin

STOP RACIST UNION-BUSTING!

Black Lives Matter!

Saturday, February 26 @ 12pm

Barclays Center, Brooklyn

NYPD HANDS OFF AMAZON LABOR UNION!

REHIRE THE STARBUCKS WORKERS MEMPHIS 7!

Labor leaders, union supporters and anti-racist activists will gather noon Saturday in Brooklyn to denounce the racist union-busting campaigns being organized by the bosses at Amazon and Starbucks.

African-American labor leader Chris Smalls, arrested Wednesday for the crime of delivering food to Amazon workers, will be at the protest along with other Amazon Labor Union members.

Billed as Worker Power Day, the gathering was called to support the dynamic new Starbucks and Amazon union drives.

With the firings in Memphis of the entire Black-led Starbucks union organizing committee and Wednesday’s arrest of Amazon Labor Union leader Chris Smalls, the protest has taken on greater importance as a reaction against union-busting and the racist reliance by Amazon management on the NYPD.

This is the third arrest of Smalls since the union drive began.

Workers Power Day was called by a coalition of groups including

the NYC Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Amazon Labor Union, Workers Assembly Against Racism and the December 12 Movement.

For more information, email waar-nyc@solidaritymail.org or contact us on Instagram @waar_nyc