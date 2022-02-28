WEEK OF ACTION MARCH 1-7: Stop US NATO War Provocations!
Now, more than ever, we need to take action to expose US involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
At an on-line meeting last Sunday hosted by the United National Antiwar Coalition that 1350 people signed up for, leaders of the US antiwar movement supported calling for international actions during the week of March 1 – 7 against any moves towards war with Russia. The developing situation in the past day makes that call more urgent. Please join us and plan an action in your area.
Click here to let us know of your actions and we will publish actions taking place in the US and around the world.
Join the International Action Center WEDNESDAY MARCH 2nd at 7:30PM EST for a livestream event, Ukraine: NATO Lit the Fuse.
In-person watch parties are already scheduled in Buffalo and Philadelphia. Want to host your own watch party? Click here.
|
REGISTER NOW!