Webinar – Ukraine Crisis: Beyond the Dominant Narrative

Provided on behalf of The Hamilton Coalition to Stop The War

(Le français suit)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hamilton, ON

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Webinar – Ukraine Crisis: Which is the cause, Russia or US/NATO?

The Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War is pleased to announce that it will hold a Zoom webinar, along with several co-sponsoring peace organizations, about the crisis in Ukraine. This panel discussion, entitled, “Ukraine Crisis: Which is the cause, Russia or US/NATO?”, will take place next Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7 pm EST.

The panel brings together peace activists in Canada and the U.S.A. to share and discuss one of our time’s most critical historical crises. Since Russia’s “special military operation” began in Ukraine on February 24th, we have been bombarded by mainstream media, giving us a distorted and perplexing picture of this crisis. Hysterical demonization of Russia, the Trudeau government’s heavy political and military support of the Ukrainian government, and the mainstream media’s dishonest reporting have generated an unprecedented hype and confusion in Canada, the U.S.A., and worldwide.

Is it possible to get an accurate picture of the Ukraine crisis? Our panelists will attempt to set the picture straight by challenging the dominant narrative here in the West.

The panel, which will feature simultaneous English-French translation, includes:

Sara Flounders, Co-Director of the International Action Center in New York City and a contributing editor of Workers’ World. She has edited two books: “NATO in the Balkans” and “Hidden Agenda: the US/NATO takeover of Yugoslavia”;

Danny Haiphong, a contributor to Black Agenda Report in the USA and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China. He is co-author of the book, “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People’s History of Fake News- From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror.” He is also host of the YouTube program, The Left Lens;

Arnold August is Montreal-based author & journalist. Three books on Cuba: 1. Democracy in Cuba and the 1997-98 Elections, 2. Cuba and Its Neighbours: Democracy in Motion, 3. Cuba-US Relations. As a journalist, his articles are published in English, Spanish & French in N&S America, Europe, Middle East. Contributing Editor, The Canada Files.

Ali Yerevani, political editor of Fire This Time newspaper and Battle of Ideas Press in Canada. He was a participant in the 1979 Iranian Revolution;

Ken Stone, Treasurer of the Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War and Executive Member of the Syria Solidarity Movement.

A Q&A will follow for the people registered on Zoom at https://bit.ly/UkrainePanel

The co-sponsors of the panel discussion are Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice, Mobilization Against War and Occupation (MAWO), the International Manifesto Group, the International Action Center, The Regina Peace Council, and the Orinoco Tribune. The Canada Files and Fire This Time are our official media sponsors.

For more information, please contact Ken Stone of the Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War at kenstone@cogeco.ca or 905-383-7693 or 289-382-9008.

-30-

POUR PUBLICATION IMMÉDIATE

Hamilton (Ontario) Le jeudi 10 mars 2022

Webinaire «La crise en Ukraine: la faute de la Russie ou plutôt de l’OTAN et des États-Unis?»

L’organisme Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War est heureux d’annoncer la tenue d’un webinaire sur la plateforme Zoom à propos de la crise en Ukraine, qui réunira plusieurs organismes pour la paix à titre de co-parrains de cette activité. Présentée sous le thème «La crise en Ukraine: la faute de la Russie ou plutôt de l’OTAN et des États-Unis?», cette table ronde aura lieu lundi prochain, le 14 mars 2022, à 19h HAE.

Cette table ronde réunira des militants pour la paix provenant du Canada et des États-Unis afin de discuter et d’échanger des points de vue sur l’une des plus graves crises dans une perspective historique. Depuis le début de l’«intervention militaire spéciale» organisée par la Russie en Ukraine, le 24 février, les médias grand public nous ont bombardés d’information en brossant un tableau déformé et déroutant de cette crise. La démonisation hystérique de la Russie, le fort soutien politique et militaire du gouvernement Trudeau en faveur du gouvernement ukrainien, ainsi que les reportages malhonnêtes des médias grand public ont alimenté une frénésie et une confusion sans précédent au Canada, aux États-Unis et partout sur la planète.

Peut-on espérer un portrait juste de la crise en Ukraine? Nos panélistes tenteront de rétablir les faits en remettant en question le discours dominant qui prévaut en Occident.

Les discussions en table ronde seront retransmises en interprétation simultanée de l’anglais au français. Voici la liste des participants:

• Sara Flounders, co-directrice de l’International Action Center de New York, et collaboratrice à la rédaction de Workers’ World. Mme Flounders a participé à la publication de deux ouvrages, soit NATO in the Balkans et Hidden Agenda: the US/NATO takeover of Yugoslavia.

• Danny Haiphong, collaborateur de Black Agenda Report aux États-Unis et co éditeur de l’ouvrage Friends of Socialist China. M. Haiphong a co-signé l’ouvrage American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People’s History of Fake News – From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror. Il anime également la série YouTube The Left Lens.

• Arnold August, auteur montréalais, a publié 3 livres sur les États-Unis-Cuba-Amérique latine. En tant que journaliste, ses articles paraissent en anglais, français et espagnol en Amérique du Nord et du Sud, en Europe et au Moyen-Orient. Récipiendaire d’un prix de journalisme de l’Union cubaine des journalistes. Contributeur à teleSur TV, TVCubaine et PressTV.

• Ali Yerevani, directeur de rédaction au volet politique du journal Fire This Time et de l’initiative Battle of Ideas Press, au Canada. Il a participé à la révolution iranienne de 1979.

• Ken Stone, trésorier de l’organisme Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War et membre de la direction du Syria Solidarity Movement.

La discussion sera suivie d’une séance de Q et R à l’intention des participants inscrits sur la plateforme Zoom, à l’adresse: https://bit.ly/UkrainePanel

Cette table ronde est coparrainée par le Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice, la Mobilisation Against War and Occupation(MAWO), l’International Manifesto Group, l’International Action Center, le Regina Peace Council ainsi que l’Orinoco Tribune. Les initiatives The Canada Files et Fire This Time agissent à titre de commanditaire médiatique officiel.

-30-