Workers Assembly to Build May Day this Saturday – Asamblea de Trabajadores Construyendo Para el Primero de Mayo Este Sábado

NYC Workers Assembly

Saturday March 19 at 3pm

Solidarity Center, 147 W. 24th St, 2nd fl (come or join by Zoom) Help plan & build May Day – International Workers Day 2022 in NYC Rehire the Starbucks Memphis 7!

Solidarity with Amazon workers, migrant workers, gig workers, women workers!

Workers of the world unite! ** Make sure to bring your cell phone and earbuds. They will be needed for providing translation! **

From Striketober to the incredible organizing efforts at Starbucks, Amazon and many other places, workers are organizing and fighting back! Never has the need for global workers solidarity been more necessary or more possible. May Day is also a day of unity against U.S. wars including sanctions at home and abroad — a day opposing war against working people here and around the world.

Let’s make May Day 2022 a big step forward in the direction of a united International Workers Movement. Become part of the May Day organizing committee!

Updates on:

Amazon Labor Union fight to win a union election

Starbucks Workers Organizing Campaign in NYC and around the country

Migrant construction workers’ fight for dignity in NYC and other workers struggles

Sponsors:

Workers Assembly Against Racism (WAAR)

International Working Women’s Day Coalition

NYC Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Laundry Workers Center

Teamsters Local 808

Amazon Labor Union

A Call to Action on Puerto Rico

International Action Center



If you choose to participate in the meeting by Zoom, register in advance for this meeting:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Queremos invitarlos a un evento especial

Asamblea de Trabajadores de NYC

Sábado 19 de marzo a las 3pm

En el Solidarity Center, 147 W. 24th St, 2nd piso (asiste o únete por Zoom)Ayuda a planificar y construir el Primero de Mayo día internacional de las/los trabajadores 2022 en NYC ¡Recontratción de los Starbucks Memphis 7!

Solidaridad con las/los trabajadores de Amazon, las/los trabajadores migrantes, gig workers, trabajadoras mujeres¡

Trabajadores del mundo, únanse!