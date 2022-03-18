Workers Assembly to Build May Day this Saturday – Asamblea de Trabajadores Construyendo Para el Primero de Mayo Este Sábado
From Striketober to the incredible organizing efforts at Starbucks, Amazon and many other places, workers are organizing and fighting back! Never has the need for global workers solidarity been more necessary or more possible. May Day is also a day of unity against U.S. wars including sanctions at home and abroad — a day opposing war against working people here and around the world.
Let’s make May Day 2022 a big step forward in the direction of a united International Workers Movement. Become part of the May Day organizing committee!
Updates on:
Sponsors:
Workers Assembly Against Racism (WAAR)
If you choose to participate in the meeting by Zoom, register in advance for this meeting:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Queremos invitarlos a un evento especial
