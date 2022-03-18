Workers Assembly to Build May Day this Saturday – Asamblea de Trabajadores Construyendo Para el Primero de Mayo Este Sábado

**Español abajo** 

We wish to invite you to a special event

NYC Workers Assembly
Saturday March 19 at 3pm
Solidarity Center, 147 W. 24th St, 2nd fl (come or join by Zoom)

Help plan & build May Day – International Workers Day 2022 in NYC

Rehire the Starbucks Memphis 7!
Solidarity with Amazon workers, migrant workers, gig workers, women workers!
Workers of the world unite!

** Make sure to bring your cell phone and earbuds. They will be needed for providing translation! **

From Striketober to the incredible organizing efforts at Starbucks, Amazon and many other places, workers are organizing and fighting back! Never has the need for global workers solidarity been more necessary or more possible.  May Day is also a day of unity against U.S. wars including sanctions at home and abroad — a day opposing war against working people here and around the world.

Let’s make May Day 2022 a big step forward in the direction of a united International Workers Movement. Become part of the May Day organizing committee!

Updates on:

  • Amazon Labor Union fight to win a union election
  • Starbucks Workers Organizing Campaign in NYC and around the country
  • Migrant construction workers’ fight for dignity in NYC and other workers struggles

Sponsors:

Workers Assembly Against Racism (WAAR)
International Working Women’s Day Coalition
NYC Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
Laundry Workers Center
Teamsters Local 808 
Amazon Labor Union
A Call to Action on Puerto Rico
International Action Center


If you choose to participate in the meeting by Zoom, register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYkceGqqTsiHdEukfmKq48QMtMkaO6o6TiE

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

 

Queremos invitarlos a un evento especial

Asamblea de Trabajadores de NYC
Sábado 19 de marzo a las 3pm
En el Solidarity Center, 147 W. 24th St, 2nd piso (asiste o únete por Zoom)Ayuda a planificar y construir el Primero de Mayo día internacional de las/los trabajadores 2022 en NYC

¡Recontratción de los Starbucks Memphis 7!
Solidaridad con las/los trabajadores de Amazon, las/los trabajadores migrantes, gig workers, trabajadoras mujeres¡
Trabajadores del mundo, únanse!
** Traiga su celular y auriculares a la Asamblea de Trabajadores para acceso a la traducción **

Desde Striketober (huelgas laborales) hasta los increíbles esfuerzos de organización en Starbucks, Amazon y muchos otros lugares, ¡las y los trabajadores se están organizando y contraatacando! Nunca ha sido más necesaria o posible la necesidad de la solidaridad mundial de las y los trabajadores. El Primero de Mayo es también un día de unidad contra las guerras, incluidas las sanciones de EE. UU. en el país y en el extranjero; un día de oposición a la guerra contra los trabajadores aquí y en todo el mundo.

Hagamos del Primero de mayo de 2022 un gran paso adelante en la dirección de un Movimiento Internacional de Trabajadoras y Trabajadores Unidos. ¡Forma parte del comité organizador del Primero de Mayo!

Actualizaciones sobre:

  • La unión de Amazon (Amazon Labor Union) que lucha por ganar una elección sindical.
  • La campaña de organización de trabajadores de Starbucks en Nueva York y en todo el país.
  • La lucha de las trabajadoras y los trabajadores migrantes de la construcción por la dignidad en la ciudad de Nueva York y otras luchas laborales.

Auspiciadores:

Workers Assembly Against Racism (WAAR)
International Working Women’s Day Coalition
NYC Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
Laundry Workers Center
Teamsters Local 808 
Amazon Labor Union
A Call to Action on Puerto Rico
International Action Center


Si decides participar por la plataforma ZOOM ,tienes que registrarte con anticipación para está reunión:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYkceGqqTsiHdEukfmKq48QMtMkaO6o6TiE

Después de registrarse, recibirá un correo electrónico de confirmación con información sobre cómo unirse a la reunión.

 
