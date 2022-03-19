LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY 3/23 @ 7:30PM Eastern – Biden’s Threat: Nuclear War or Sanctions

|
The fires of war have been lit in Ukraine. The U.S. corporate media fans the flames despite the best efforts of anti-war activists around the world attempt to extinguish them. Now President Biden has poured gasoline on an already volatile situation by issuing this ultimatum: there will either be sanctions or there will be nuclear war.
This threat means that, no matter what, the U.S. is hell-bent on making Ukrainians and Russians suffer. It means that the U.S. and NATO is holding all of Europe hostage in order to expand its military might on the continent.
Join the International Action Center for a lively discussion of why the Biden administration seems only to want to escalate this crisis and why we must must reject this arrogant and dangerous ultimatum to prevent the outbreak of another world war.
The anti-war movement must make it clear: the call for a “No-Fly Zone” is not a plea for peace, it is a declaration of nuclear war.
The anti-war movement must also reiterate: Sanctions are not an alternative to war. Sanctions are war. They mean famine, disease, and displacement.
DURING THIS EVENT THERE WILL BE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A HISTORIC MEETING OF GLOBAL ANTI-WAR VOICES TO TAKE PLACE THE FOLLOWING WEEK
SAVE THE DATE: MONDAY APRIL 4TH @ 5PM EASTERN
FOR AN INTERNATIONAL WORKERS ASSEMBLY AGAINST NATO
MARK YOUR CALENDARS NOW!
