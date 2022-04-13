Chinese Translation of Capitalism on a Ventilator – Impact of COVID-19 in China and the U.S.

|Dear Friends,
We have very exciting news!! The Chinese translation of the book Capitalism on a Ventilator – The Impact of COVID-19 in China & the U.S., is now available in Chinese! See below if you wish to obtain one of the few copies we have at hand.
We’ve learned that Chinese analysts are discussing and promoting the book, as a major publication in China, which was first published in English by World View Forum as a joint Project of the International Action Center and China-U.S. Solidarity Network.
Contemporary China Publishers has published this Chinese translation, which has already received recommendations by leading Chinese analysts Wang Weiguang and Jiang Hui. Based on their enthusiastic endorsement, hundreds of bookstores and online sellers are carrying the Chinese edition.
Wang Weiguang is a Standing Committee Member of the CPPCC National Committee, Director of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission, Former President and former Party Secretary of Academic Department, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
Jiang Hui is the Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Member of Party Group, Director of Contemporary China Research Institute, Dean of Marxist Studies.
While we have ample copies in English, we have received a limited supply — a few dozen copies — of this Chinese language edition from the publisher. For $45 each, a copy can be ordered here. The donation includes shipping to addresses in the United States. A donation of $45 or more to the IAC will help us continue our work of providing educational material to oppose the escalating anti-China campaign.
The seemingly endless battle against COVID-19 has been disastrous in the U.S. with deaths reaching 1 million over the last two years.
Despite the availability of vaccines and improved treatments, the virus with its ever-mutating variants continues to pose a serious threat. Although public-health measures had been part of the strategy to suppress the circulation of the disease, federal, state, and local governments in the U.S. have recently eliminated many of these safety measures because it has been bad for business.
Although China has about four times the population of the U.S., there have been, up to now, fewer than 5,000 total COVID deaths in China. The Chinese government has continued strict measures to suppress the spread of the virus. A surge of infections this week in China resulted in 2 deaths. Nevertheless, the Chinese economy has continued to grow. In the U.S. there are still 700 deaths @ day.
This period of pandemic has offered the world a chance to observe the efficacy and humanity of two competing socio/economic systems: capitalism in the U.S., under which everything is dictated by the needs of finance capital; and socialism, which can organize society based on people’s needs.
We watch China with admiration and envy. There the population is involved on a grassroots level and coordinated with the Chinese state’s public health structures to successfully battle the virus.
We hope you will order and read a copy of Capitalism on a Ventilator, for a head-to-head comparison of the strengths and weaknesses of the socialist system versus capitalism as played out in real time.
Capitalism on a Ventilator, which examines this comparison, is now available in both Chinese (for $45) and English (for $20). The donation includes shipping to addresses in the United States. For shipping outside the U.S., please write to us for costs.
Sincerely,
Sara Flounders
Siu Hin Lee 李小轩
