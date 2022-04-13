Thursday: Protest at Starbucks CEO’s Luxury Penthouse

NYC Protest at Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s Luxury Penthouse

Rehire the Memphis 7, Laila Dalton, Angel Krempa, Sharon Gilman & all fired Starbucks organizers Stop Union Busting at Starbucks & Amazon!

Stop Firing Unionizing Workers!

Thursday, April 14, 6:00 PM

155 West 11th Street, btwn 6th and 7th

The Manhattan luxury penthouse of Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz—who claimed last week that the rich are being “assaulted” by the “threat of unionization” while he fires union organizers left and right—will be the site of a protest this week at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, at 155 West 11th Street.

“Starbucks CEO Schultz publicly claimed his stores were being ‘assaulted’ by the ‘threat of unionization,'” said Joan Hwang, an activist with Workers Assembly Against Racism. “From the Memphis 7 to Phoenix’s Laila Dalton, reality shows it is his workers who are being assaulted, by union-busting threats, coercion and intimidation.”

“Such threats aren’t deterring workers from organizing,” Hwang continued. “Eighteen Starbucks stores have voted to unionize. Amazon workers just won a union election in Staten Island. Workers are waking up, fighting back and winning—but they continue to need solidarity to hold out against these huge transnational corporations.”

STOP UNION-BUSTING AT STARBUCKS & AMAZON!

Starbucks workers are being fired, their hours and benefits cut, their stores shut down—all in a desperate attempt by CEO Howard Schultz to shut down their righteous and growing movement for union rights. Amazon workers at all locations face continued surveillance and e-monitoring, while the victorious Staten Island workforce faces a management that will try to avoid signing a union contract.

The protest will be organized by the May Day 2022 Organizing Committee which includes activists and organizers from: Coalition of Black Trade Unionists NYC, Coalition of Labor Union Women, Amazon Labor Union, Workers Assembly Against Racism, Starbucks Workers United, Laundry Workers Center, December 12th Movement, La Pena del Bronx, A Call to Action on Puerto Rico, Anakbayan Manhattan, Gabriela New York, International Action Center, International Marxists, International Working Women’s Day Coalition, Pakistan USA Freedom Forum, NYC Museum & Culture Workers, Tech Workers Union, The Radical Bus, Workers World Party, United National Antiwar Coalition NYC.