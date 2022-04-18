Friday April 29 Al-Quds Day New York
PEOPLE OF CONSCIENCEACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORTING THE OPPRESSEDInternational Day of Al-QudsDEMONSTRATION
IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE, UNITED AGAINST ZIONISMFriday, April 29
Herald Square, 34th St. & Broadway
3:30PMAll are requested to attend.Supporting Organizations (as of 4/18):
- Jafria Association of North America (JANA)
- Within Our Lifetime
- The United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)
- International Action Center
- Workers World Party
- Muslim Action Committee
- Muslims United for Justice (MUJ)
- Struggle/La Lucha: International League of Peoples Struggle
- Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
- The BDS App (www.bdsapp.org)
- Neturei Karta
- Yemeni Alliance Committee
If you would like to endorse the event, email us at FreeAlQudsNY@gmail.com.In Solidarity,Al-Quds Day Committee of New York
