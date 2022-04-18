Friday April 29 Al-Quds Day New York

PEOPLE OF CONSCIENCE 

ACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORTING THE OPPRESSED
International Day of Al-Quds
DEMONSTRATION
IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE, UNITED AGAINST ZIONISM
 
Friday, April 29
Herald Square, 34th St. & Broadway
3:30PM
All are requested to attend.
 
 
Supporting Organizations (as of 4/18):
  • Jafria Association of North America (JANA)
  • Within Our Lifetime
  • The United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)
  • International Action Center
  • Workers World Party
  • Muslim Action Committee
  • Muslims United for Justice (MUJ)
  • Struggle/La Lucha: International League of Peoples Struggle
  • Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
  • The BDS App (www.bdsapp.org)
  • Neturei Karta
  • Yemeni Alliance Committee

If you would like to endorse the event, email us at FreeAlQudsNY@gmail.com.

In Solidarity,
Al-Quds Day Committee of New York
