Friday April 29 Al-Quds Day New York

PEOPLE OF CONSCIENCE ACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORTING THE OPPRESSED

International Day of Al-Quds

DEMONSTRATION



IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE, UNITED AGAINST ZIONISM

Friday, April 29

Herald Square, 34th St. & Broadway

3:30PM

All are requested to attend.

Supporting Organizations (as of 4/18):

Jafria Association of North America (JANA)

Within Our Lifetime

The United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)

International Action Center

Workers World Party

Muslim Action Committee

Muslims United for Justice (MUJ)

Struggle/La Lucha: International League of Peoples Struggle

Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

The BDS App (www.bdsapp.org)

Neturei Karta

Yemeni Alliance Committee

If you would like to endorse the event, email us at FreeAlQudsNY@gmail.com.

In Solidarity,

Al-Quds Day Committee of New York