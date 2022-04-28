LIVE on Monday 5/2 @ 2pm EST : Reckoning with the Ukraine government’s armed Nazi militias

|
|
Reckoning with the Ukraine government’s armed Nazi militias
Join the International Action Center for live discussion with anti-fascist Ukrainians on the 2014 massacre at the Odessa House of Labor and the continuing struggle
Featuring:
Leonid Ilderkin
Ukrainian communist in exile, member of coordination council of the Union of Political Refugees and Political Prisoners of Ukraine
Phil Wilayto
Author and activist, coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign
Alexey, a survivor of the Odessa House of Labor massacre currently living in Luhansk
and Sara Flounders & Teddie Kelly of the International Action Center
