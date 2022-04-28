LIVE on Monday 5/2 @ 2pm EST : Reckoning with the Ukraine government’s armed Nazi militias

MONDAY, MAY 2ND @ 2PM EASTERN

Join the discussion via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KS1g5l_hQi-kXZ0Jm-w3Cg

Reckoning with the Ukraine government’s armed Nazi militias

Join the International Action Center for live discussion with anti-fascist Ukrainians on the 2014 massacre at the Odessa House of Labor and the continuing struggle

Featuring:

Leonid Ilderkin
Ukrainian communist in exile, member of coordination council of the Union of Political Refugees and Political Prisoners of Ukraine

Phil Wilayto
Author and activist, coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign

Alexey, a survivor of the Odessa House of Labor massacre currently living in Luhansk

and Sara Flounders & Teddie Kelly of the International Action Center
Odessa resists fascist occupation
From 2015: One year after 48 anti-fascist activists died by bullets, flames and beatings at the hands of Ukrainian neo-Nazi gangs in Odessa, this city on the Black Sea is living under occupation.

