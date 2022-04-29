All Out for NYC May Day!

May 1

1 PM

Union Sq. (Music & Culture – 12 Noon)

Amazon Workers and Starbucks workers are winning, but the struggle against union busting continues! And we need to be there on May Day to support them, and all workers who are fighting back in the workplace.

Join us on Sunday, May 1 at Union Sq. (across from Amazon-owned Whole Foods)

12 noon: Revolutionary Culture Performances – Music, Dance, Skits and Poetry

– Music, Dance, Skits and Poetry 1 pm: May Day Rally with Amazon workers; Starbucks workers; migrant, gig and domestic workers—including two of the Fired Memphis 7 Starbucks workers illegally fired for trying to form a union and members of the Amazon Labor Union

We need your help to get ready!

Sat., April 30 – 11am on – Solidarity Center – 147 W. 24th St. 2nd Fl., Manhattan Make banners & signs and help prepare supplies Marshals training at 4 pm if you can help guide the march. A meal will be served at the end of the day

– 147 W. 24th St. 2nd Fl., Manhattan Sun., May 1, 10am on – Union Square – Help with set up.

All out for May Day 2022! Help build a movement to support Starbucks, Amazon and all workers fighting to unionize. We hope to see you then!

The NYC Union Square May Day action was called by a committee that includes activists and organizers from: Art Against Displacement, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists NYC, Coalition of Labor Union Women, Amazon Labor Union, Starbucks Workers United, Laundry Workers Center, December 12th Movement, La Peña del Bronx, A Call to Action on Puerto Rico, Anakbayan Manhattan, Gabriela New York, International Action Center, International Marxists, International Working Women’s Day Coalition, NYC Museum & Culture Workers, Parents to Improve School Transportation, Tech Workers Union, The Radical Bus, Workers Assembly Against Racism, Workers World Party, United National Antiwar Coalition NYC