TONIGHT! Launch Event for the Workers Summit of the Americas – LIVE @ 7PM ET

THE WORKERS’ SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS – TIJUANA June 10-12, 2022

THE WORKERS’ SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS is a Worker’s Conference which calls for the programmatic unity of the working class and social movements to create a permanent forum for solidarity and the linking of anti-imperialist, anti-colonial and anti-patriarchal struggles in the American continent.

During this summit, you will be part of discussions about the economic sanctions of US Imperialism and its partners in the European Union against Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua; growing poverty; unemployment and job insecurity; violence against trade unionists and social activists; gender violence, sexual and cultural diversity; structural racism and violence against indigenous, native and Afro-descendant peoples; the criminalization of migration; among others.

We have scheduled a webinar for the official launch of this event, which will be held today, Friday, April 29 at 7:00 PM Caracas/New York — 4:00 PM Los Angeles — 6:00 PM Mexico City/Chicago

Led by the following panelists:

Daniel Hernández, Secretary General of the Veracruz Teachers Union of Mexico

George Gresham, President of Local 1199 SEIU – United Healthcare Workers East

Steve Kirschbaum, Vice President of Local 8751 – Boston School Bus Drivers’ Union

Thomas Burke, US Member of the Anti Imperialist Working Class Platform (PCOA), Michigan

Francisco Arias Cárdenas, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Mexico

Francisco Torrealba, President of the Bolivarian Federation of Transport Workers (FBTTT) and Vice President for the Working Class of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)

