Register for the Workers Summit of the Americas

Register for Workers Summit of the Americas
Our America Worker’s Conference

Tijuana, June 10-12, 2022
Registrate para la Cumbre de las Américas de los Pueblos
Cumbre de Trabajadores de Nuestra América

Tijuana, 10-12 de junio, 2022
The Workers Summit of the Americas meeting, in Tijuana, Mexico, offers a space to join with all the peoples of “Our Americas.” We will counteract the OAS Summit of the Americas organized by the U.S. Department of State in Los Angeles. The countries of the continent besieged by the USA (Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, among others) will not participate in the OAS farce.

The Workers’ Summit gives us the opportunity to invite our comrades in struggle from North America who want to participate. Tijuana is a meeting place with the progressive forces of the South and the North at a moment when the working class is facing the most unprecedented challenges in the history of humanity.

The Workers Summit will provide an ideal opportunity to report on and discuss the effects of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the U.S. on Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and now on a third of the world’s population who are being strangled by U.S. sanctions. The Workers Summit will bring together U.S. and Canadian leaders from the trade union movement, social justice organizations and peoples movements that oppose sanctions and any type of USA intervention.

Keynote speeches on Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua will include the Vice-President of the Working Class of the Socialist Party of Venezuela, Francisco Torrealba, and the Ambassadors of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Mexico.

  1. Denounce the Summit of the Americas, as an instance that seeks to exploit the countries of the South with neoliberal measures that respond to the corporate interests of North America (USA and Canada).
  2. Denounce the economic blockade policy against Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.
  3. Denounce the kidnapping of diplomat Alex Saab by the U.S. Treasury Department.
  4. Denounce the shameful border wall between Mexico and the U.S., which constitutes an anti-immigrant and racist policy of the U.S. against the peoples of the South.
  5. Denounce the necropolitics in which the U.S. government has embarked on the future of our planet.
  6. Establish direct relationships with advanced political actors within Mexican, American and Canadian society, who are fighting for a new world where the environment, nature and human beings are the priority.
  7. Twinning with trade union organizations in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
  8. Police brutality in the U.S.
  9. Regional integration (CELAC vs. UNASUR).
  10. The struggle of the Indigenous peoples of our America.
  11. NATO an embarrassment in our continent.

Initial Mexican participation

The following are Mexican organizations that up to now endorse this activity: Movimiento Magisterial Popular Veracruzano, Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de Educación, Movimento Social por la Tierra-MST, Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (SNTE) de Baja California, Sindicato Independiente Nacional Democrático de Jornaleros Agrícolas (SINDJA), Partido del Trabajo de México y el Sindicato Mexicano de Electricistas.

Initial U.S. & Canadian grassroots organizations 

Alliance for Global Justice; Task Force on the Americas; International Action Center; Chicago ALBA Solidarity; All-African People’s Revolutionary Party; United National AntiWar Coalition; Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice; Frente Hugo Chávez para la Defensa de los Pueblos-Canada; International Family and Friends of Mumia Abu Jamal; Committee to Stop FBI Repression; Samidoun NY/NJ; Sanctions Kill Coalition; Fuerza de la Revolucion; 1199 SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, 498 7th Avenue, New York, New York 10018.
La reunión de la Cumbre de Trabajadores de las Américas, en Tijuana, ofrece un espacio para unirnos con todos los pueblos de “Nuestra América”. Contrarrestar la Cumbre de las Américas de la OEA organizada por el Departamento de Estado de los Estados Unidos, en Los Ángeles. Los países del continente asediados por EE.UU. (Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, ) no participarán en la farsa de la OEA.

La Cumbre de los Trabajadores nos da la oportunidad de invitar a nuestros compañeros de lucha de América del Norte que quieran participar. Tijuana es un lugar de encuentro con las fuerzas progresistas del Sur y del Norte en un momento en que la clase trabajadora enfrenta los desafíos más inéditos en la historia de la humanidad.

La Cumbre de los Trabajadores es una oportunidad ideal para informar y discutir los efectos de las medidas coercitivas unilaterales impuestas por los EE.UU. a Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua y ahora a un tercio de la población mundial que está siendo estrangulada por las sanciones de los EE.UU. La Cumbre de los Trabajadores traerá a líderes estadounidenses y canadienses del movimiento sindical, organizaciones de justicia social y movimientos populares que se oponen a las sanciones y cualquier tipo de intervención estadounidense.

Los discursos principales sobre Venezuela, Cuba y Nicaragua incluirán al Vicepresidente de la Clase Obrera del Partido Socialista de Venezuela, Francisco Torrealba y los Embajadores de Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba y México.

  1. Denunciar la Cumbre de las Américas, como una instancia que busca explotar a los países del Sur con medidas neoliberales que responden a los intereses corporativos de América del Norte (EE.UU. y Canadá).
  2. Denunciar la política de bloqueo económico contra Venezuela, Cuba y Nicaragua.
  3. Denuncian el secuestro del diplomático Alex Saab por parte del Departamento del Tesoro de EE.UU.
  4. Denunciar el vergonzoso muro fronterizo entre México y EE.UU., que constituye una política antiinmigrante y racista de EE.UU. contra los pueblos del Sur.
  5. Denunciar la necropolítica en la que se ha embarcado el gobierno de Estados Unidos sobre el futuro de nuestro planeta.
  6. Establecer relaciones directas con actores políticos avanzados de la sociedad mexicana, estadounidense y canadiense, que luchan por un mundo nuevo donde el medio ambiente, la naturaleza y el ser humano sean la prioridad.
  7. Hermanamiento con organizaciones sindicales de México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.
  8. Brutalidad policial en los Estados Unidos.
  9. Integración regional (CELAC vs. UNASUR).
  10. La lucha de los pueblos indígenas de nuestra América
  11. La OTAN una vergüenza en nuestro continente
