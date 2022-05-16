Register for the Workers Summit of the Americas

|The Workers Summit of the Americas meeting, in Tijuana, Mexico, offers a space to join with all the peoples of “Our Americas.” We will counteract the OAS Summit of the Americas organized by the U.S. Department of State in Los Angeles. The countries of the continent besieged by the USA (Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, among others) will not participate in the OAS farce.
The Workers’ Summit gives us the opportunity to invite our comrades in struggle from North America who want to participate. Tijuana is a meeting place with the progressive forces of the South and the North at a moment when the working class is facing the most unprecedented challenges in the history of humanity.
The Workers Summit will provide an ideal opportunity to report on and discuss the effects of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the U.S. on Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and now on a third of the world’s population who are being strangled by U.S. sanctions. The Workers Summit will bring together U.S. and Canadian leaders from the trade union movement, social justice organizations and peoples movements that oppose sanctions and any type of USA intervention.
Keynote speeches on Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua will include the Vice-President of the Working Class of the Socialist Party of Venezuela, Francisco Torrealba, and the Ambassadors of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Mexico.
- Denounce the Summit of the Americas, as an instance that seeks to exploit the countries of the South with neoliberal measures that respond to the corporate interests of North America (USA and Canada).
- Denounce the economic blockade policy against Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.
- Denounce the kidnapping of diplomat Alex Saab by the U.S. Treasury Department.
- Denounce the shameful border wall between Mexico and the U.S., which constitutes an anti-immigrant and racist policy of the U.S. against the peoples of the South.
- Denounce the necropolitics in which the U.S. government has embarked on the future of our planet.
- Establish direct relationships with advanced political actors within Mexican, American and Canadian society, who are fighting for a new world where the environment, nature and human beings are the priority.
- Twinning with trade union organizations in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
- Police brutality in the U.S.
- Regional integration (CELAC vs. UNASUR).
- The struggle of the Indigenous peoples of our America.
- NATO an embarrassment in our continent.
Initial Mexican participation
The following are Mexican organizations that up to now endorse this activity: Movimiento Magisterial Popular Veracruzano, Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de Educación, Movimento Social por la Tierra-MST, Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (SNTE) de Baja California, Sindicato Independiente Nacional Democrático de Jornaleros Agrícolas (SINDJA), Partido del Trabajo de México y el Sindicato Mexicano de Electricistas.
Initial U.S. & Canadian grassroots organizations
Alliance for Global Justice; Task Force on the Americas; International Action Center; Chicago ALBA Solidarity; All-African People’s Revolutionary Party; United National AntiWar Coalition; Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice; Frente Hugo Chávez para la Defensa de los Pueblos-Canada; International Family and Friends of Mumia Abu Jamal; Committee to Stop FBI Repression; Samidoun NY/NJ; Sanctions Kill Coalition; Fuerza de la Revolucion; 1199 SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, 498 7th Avenue, New York, New York 10018.
