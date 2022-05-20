Where is the War in Ukraine Going? How do we respond? Mon. 5/23 at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 19 hr GMT
|
|
Speakers:
- Scott Ritter – Former UN Weapons Inspector
- Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace
- Sara Flounders – International Action Center
- Alan Freeman – International Manifesto Group
- Moderator – Joe Lombardo, UNAC Coordinator
The webinar will discuss the present situation in Ukraine as well as what position the peace movement should take.
Our movement has been affected by the massive propaganda and censorship that we are experiencing in the US. This war bring the US in direct confrontation with Russia, a major nuclear power.
Join us for this important discussion. Please share this information
Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/
You must be logged in to post a comment.