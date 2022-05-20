Where is the War in Ukraine Going? How do we respond? Mon. 5/23 at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 19 hr GMT

Where is the War in Ukraine Going and What Should be the Response of the Peace Movement? Monday, May 23, 2pm ET | 11am PT | 19hr GMT

Speakers:

Scott Ritter – Former UN Weapons Inspector

Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace

Sara Flounders – International Action Center

Alan Freeman – International Manifesto Group

Moderator – Joe Lombardo, UNAC Coordinator

The webinar will discuss the present situation in Ukraine as well as what position the peace movement should take.

Our movement has been affected by the massive propaganda and censorship that we are experiencing in the US. This war bring the US in direct confrontation with Russia, a major nuclear power.

Join us for this important discussion. Please share this information

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ O1AVCykXRvmJ4MvYMj4XSQ