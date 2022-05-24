Recorded Webinar: Where is the War in Ukraine Going and What Should be the Response of the Peace Movement

Speakers:

Scott Ritter – Former UN Weapons Inspector

Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace

Sara Flounders – International Action Center

Alan Freeman – International Manifesto Group

Moderator – Joe Lombardo, UNAC Coordinator

The webinar discusses the present situation in Ukraine as well as what position the peace movement should take.

Our movement has been affected by the massive propaganda and censorship that we are experiencing in the US. This war bring the US in direct confrontation with Russia, a major nuclear power.