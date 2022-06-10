The Empire Strikes Back – Imperialism’s Global War on Multipolarity – Sat. 11 June (11am EDT-US, 8am PDT-US, 4pm Britain, 11pm China)

This webinar on Saturday 11 June (11am US Eastern, 8am US Pacific, 4pm Britain, 11pm China) will address the latest developments in international politics, particularly around NATO, AUKUS, the war in Ukraine, and the increasing militarization of the US-led New Cold War.

Topics include:

NATO, AUKUS and the military infrastructure of the New Cold War

The evolving China-Russia relationship and the West’s response

The Biden administration’s undermining of the One China Principle

Solomon Islands and the West’s plan for hegemony in the Pacific

NATO’s plan for Ukraine and how this impacts China

Prospects for sovereign development in the Global South

Confirmed speakers:

Victor Gao (Vice President, Center for China and Globalization)

(Vice President, Center for China and Globalization) Ben Norton (Editor, Multipolarista)

(Editor, Multipolarista) Li Jingjing (Reporter, CGTN)

(Reporter, CGTN) Jenny Clegg (Author, ‘China’s Global Strategy: Toward a Multipolar World’)

(Author, ‘China’s Global Strategy: Toward a Multipolar World’) Danny Haiphong (Author, ‘American Exceptionalism and American Innocence’)

(Author, ‘American Exceptionalism and American Innocence’) Chris Matlhako (SACP Second Deputy General Secretary)