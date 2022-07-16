Collective Statement: Biden in Occupied Palestine and the “Jerusalem Declaration” – Our Response is Struggle and Solidarity

16 July 2022

The joint declaration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid reveals not only the fundamental bankruptcy of the imperialist and Zionist systems they represent but also underlines the necessity to act and stand now in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance, to liberate their land from the river to the sea. This strategic partnership of violence, warmongering, repression and colonialism must be met with our own anti-Zionist, anti-imperialist strategic partnership for justice.

Issued in occupied Jerusalem, itself a signal of the declaration’s alignment with impunity for ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity, the document boasts of “shared values and shared interests.” It is clear that the shared values referred to here are those of imperial domination, settler colonialism and the violent oppression of Indigenous peoples. We reject these “shared values and shared interests” and instead uphold the shared values of humanity: the dismantling of apartheid and settler colonialism, the liberation of the land, and the protection of peoples’ rights, not war profiteers’ greed and colonial land theft.

The declaration repeatedly attacks the Palestinian resistance and all forces and nations in the region that seek to defend their right to sovereignty and self-determination. It labels Palestinian resistance as terrorism while remaining silent on the ongoing extrajudicial killings of Palestinians, mass incarceration, land theft, siege, and the exile of millions of Palestinians denied their right to return home. Israel and the U.S. are waging colonial war. Their declaration asserts a right to unilateral war, the logic of the colonizer, and boasts of the over $3.8 billion in U.S. taxpayer money sent to further arm that war (while enriching U.S. arms developers). The Palestinian people, like all colonized people, have the right to defend themselves.

Biden and Lapid reinforce their attacks on boycott campaigns, the growing call for boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) and the “delegitimization of Israel,” and clumsily attempt to link campaigns for justice and liberation in Palestine with anti-Semitism. In reality, the campaign to boycott and isolate Israel is growing on our campuses, in our community centers, labour unions and academic associations, in our food co-ops and social justice organizations, in the streets of our cities and communities. Such statements do nothing to legitimize a fundamentally illegitimate project — the colonization of Palestine and the dispossession of Palestinians.

While Biden and Lapid trumpet their military alliance, we must respond with a peoples’ alliance: that is, an alliance that firmly rejects imperialism and Zionism, that builds the very boycott campaigns they seek to undermine or even criminalize, that supports the Palestinian people and their resistance by all means, and that stands together against the systems of domination, injustice, settler colonialism, and exploitation that they represent. Together, we organize and struggle until return and liberation, from the river to the sea.

Add your signature: https://bit.ly/bidenpalestine

Signed:

Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition (PRRC)

Alkarama (Palestinian women’s movement)

Asociación Americana de Juristas

BACBI

BAYAN Canada

BDS Vancouver – Coast Salish

Behind Enemy Lines Anti-Imperialist Resistance

Birmingham Palestine Action

Cambiare rotta

Campaign to Free Ahmad Sa’adat

Canada Palestine Association

Canadian BDS Coalition

Canadians for Peace and Justice in Kashmir

Center for Study and Preservation of Palestine

Centre for Counter-Hegemonic Studies

Collectif Palestine Vaincra

Crystal Palace Friends of Palestine

CUNY4Palestine

Dallas Palestine Coalition

Dar al Janub – union for antiracism and peace policy

Early Childhood Development Intercultural Partnership

Edmonton Small Press Association

Éirígí – For A New Republic

Falastiniyat

Free Palestine Maastricht

Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Frente Antiimperialista Internacionalista

Global Peace Alliance BC Society

Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War

Human Rights for All ( HR4A) Saskatchewan

Human Without Borders Organisation

IDPAL – Indonesia Palestine Alliance

Inminds Human Rights Group

International Action Center

International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network

International Jewish Antizionist Network UK

International League of Peoples’ Struggle – Canada (ILPS)

Jewish Network for Palestine

Jews for Palestinian Right of Return

Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste

Justice for Palestinians, Calgary

Kings Bay Plowshares

Labor for Palestine

Let Kashmir Decide

Louisiana Workers Voice Socialist Movement

Madison for Palestine

Manchester Palestine Action

Masar Badil – Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement

Media Review Network

Nederlands Palestina Komitee (NPK)

Nevadans for Palestinian Human Rights

Niagara Movement for Justice (NMJPI)

Not In Our Name: Jewish Antizionist CUNY Coalition

NYC Jericho Amnesty Movement

Oakville Palestinian Rights Association

Occupy Bergen County

One State Assembly

PAJU (Palestinian and Jewish Unity)

Palestine Action

Palestine House – Palestinian Canadian Community Centre

Palestinian American Women’s Association

Palestinian Youth Movement

Party of Communists USA

Pax Christi Toronto

Philippines-Palestine Friendship Association

Plate-forme Charleroi-Palestine

Red Banner Anti-Imperialist Collective

Regina Peace Council

Revolutionaire Eenheid

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

Socialist Action

Students for Justice in Palestine @ The Ohio State University

Students for Justice in Palestine at UW-Madison

Students For Palestine (NL)

SUPER — UW

SUPER PSU

Syria Support Movement

The Mapping Project Collective

Toronto Raging Grannies

U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN)

United National Antiwar Coalition

Upstate Drone Action

Whanganui Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

Within Our Lifetime – United for Palestine

Workers World Party

Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi, Director and Senior Scholar, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies, San Francisco State University

