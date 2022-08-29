GABRIELA calls for immediate relief and support for Pakistani victims of monsoon disaster

MANILA, Philippines – GABRIELA Philippines, a grassroots-based alliance of Filipino women, is calling on local and international communities to help gather donations for our Pakistani sisters and brothers who were struck by monsoon disasters over the last few weeks. The effects of the forecasted weather conditions in the country were exacerbated by poor government planning and preparation as well as the abusive practices of corporations of illegal logging and mining. The ensuing flashfloods resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 individuals, the displacement of millions, and the loss of livelihoods, especially in rural communities. As much as 33 million or 15% of the Pakistan population are estimated to have been affected by the floods.

Millions are still without safe shelter and are in dire need of food, clothing, hygiene kits, medicines, among others. Please help us gather the needed funds to help the peoples of Pakistan get back on their feet.

Donations may be sent to:

Account tittle: Society for Roots for Equity.

Account no.: 1005 0081 3001 9401

Bank: Bank Al Habib Zamzama Branch, Karachi, Pakistan

IBAN No: PK64BAHL1005008130019401

SWIFT Code: BAHLPKKA

#HelpPakistan

#FloodsInPakistan

