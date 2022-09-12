Three National Actions in September & October

Back to the Streets

Say NO to U.S. wars!

Stop Washington’s war moves toward Russia and China

Stop endless wars: Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Palestine, everywhere

Join us in protest during the week of Oct 15 – 22. Organize an action in your local area or join one.

Let us know the details of any actions you organize by clicking here.

Click here to endorse the October actions.

Today working people face escalating costs of food and energy, recession, growing insecurity and attacks on efforts to unionize. The continuing wars and military provocations have brought us to the brink of nuclear war.

Yet, during this election period, imperialist foreign policy has been getting little attention. It is time for us to be back in the streets to demand an end to US wars and provocations.

While the U.S. pours more weapons into the proxy war in Ukraine–holding open the possibility of direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia – the war fanatics in Washington seem determined to start even more fires around the world. Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan; hints that the U.S. may be moving towards confrontation with China as well as strikes against Iran; and reports that new U.S./South Korea war games will practice a “decapitation” strike against the north (DPRK), all show the urgent need to speak out.

Stop US/NATO Wars and Sanctions from Cuba and Palestine to Russia and China

We need $billions for Housing, Health Care, Jobs and Climate – NOT for War Profiteering

Initial endorsers: United National Antiwar Coalition, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, International Action Center, BAYAN USA, Sanctions Kill Campaign, Students for a Democratic Society, US Peace Council, Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, Friends of the Congo, Ban Killer Drones, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Socialist Actions, Solidarity Committee of the Americas, Welfare Rights Committee, Socialist Unity Party, Women Against Military Madness, Mayday Books, Anti-War Committee (MN), Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace, Minnesota War Tax Resistance, Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace, Chicago Antiwar Coalition, People Opposed to war, Imperialism and Racism, Veterans for Peace Chapter 27, St. Paul Eastside Neighbors for Peace, Minnesota Peace Action Coalition, Twin Cities Assange Defense Committee, PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick, San Diego Free Mumia Coalition, Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice, Women in Struggle, Just Peace Advocates (Canada),Mobilization Against War & Occupation (Canada), Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice (Canada), Kwame Nkrunah Ideological Institution (South Africa), Swedish Peace Council, Coop Anti-War Cafe (Berlin).

