Three National Actions in September & October
Back to the Streets
Say NO to U.S. wars!
Stop Washington’s war moves toward Russia and China
Stop endless wars: Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Palestine, everywhere
Join us in protest during the week of Oct 15 – 22. Organize an action in your local area or join one.
Let us know the details of any actions you organize by clicking here.
Click here to endorse the October actions.
Today working people face escalating costs of food and energy, recession, growing insecurity and attacks on efforts to unionize. The continuing wars and military provocations have brought us to the brink of nuclear war.
Yet, during this election period, imperialist foreign policy has been getting little attention. It is time for us to be back in the streets to demand an end to US wars and provocations.
While the U.S. pours more weapons into the proxy war in Ukraine–holding open the possibility of direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia – the war fanatics in Washington seem determined to start even more fires around the world. Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan; hints that the U.S. may be moving towards confrontation with China as well as strikes against Iran; and reports that new U.S./South Korea war games will practice a “decapitation” strike against the north (DPRK), all show the urgent need to speak out.
Stop US/NATO Wars and Sanctions from Cuba and Palestine to Russia and China
We need $billions for Housing, Health Care, Jobs and Climate – NOT for War Profiteering
Initial endorsers: United National Antiwar Coalition, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, International Action Center, BAYAN USA, Sanctions Kill Campaign, Students for a Democratic Society, US Peace Council, Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, Friends of the Congo, Ban Killer Drones, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Socialist Actions, Solidarity Committee of the Americas, Welfare Rights Committee, Socialist Unity Party, Women Against Military Madness, Mayday Books, Anti-War Committee (MN), Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace, Minnesota War Tax Resistance, Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace, Chicago Antiwar Coalition, People Opposed to war, Imperialism and Racism, Veterans for Peace Chapter 27, St. Paul Eastside Neighbors for Peace, Minnesota Peace Action Coalition, Twin Cities Assange Defense Committee, PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick, San Diego Free Mumia Coalition, Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice, Women in Struggle, Just Peace Advocates (Canada),Mobilization Against War & Occupation (Canada), Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice (Canada), Kwame Nkrunah Ideological Institution (South Africa), Swedish Peace Council, Coop Anti-War Cafe (Berlin).
for info and inquiries send an email to UNACpeace@gmail.com2. ALEX SAAB FILM SHOWING – SEPTEMBER 15 & 16Venezuelan comrades as people to help organize a film showing in as many U.S. cities as possible of a new 1 hour film on Venezuelan political prisoner Alex Saab. Alex Saab’s trial starts in Miami at the end of September.The film is premiering in Caracas on FRIDAY, Sept 16. It will be introduced by President Maduro.They would like to open with clips of people watching the film in the U.S. in community centers, offices, homes. So anywhere people can hold a showing of the film on Thursday, Sept 15 or Friday, Sept 16 and send a picture of their local event, it would be deeply appreciated.The IAC will send the link to the film. It is in Spanish with English subtitles. Film showings are usually easy to organize and outreach to the Cuba and Venezuela solidarity activists and local prisoner solidarity groups will draw support.3. Weekend of National Abortion Rights Actions – OCTOBER 7 – 9Nationwide there is a weekend of actions and a national march in Washington D.C. for Abortion Rights. Of course the Democratic Party is heavily involved in this and is using it as a major get-out-the-vote event. But many activists may be looking for a more serious challenge.
