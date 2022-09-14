In NYC & Cities Across the U.S.: Screening of new movie – ‘Alex Saab, A Diplomat Kidnapped’; Fri at 6pm – NYC

|On Friday September 16, 2022 President Maduro will be hosting the showing of the movie “Alex Saab, a diplomat kidnapped” at the Bolivar Theater in Caracas Venezuela.
Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat, was arrested illegally, held in isolation, tortured in 2020 for working to evade the illegal, unilateral and coercive sanctions of the United States against the Venezuelan people. The Saab case has drawn international condemnation & attention.
Venezuelan activists are asking that individuals and groups from around the globe show solidarity by hosting a viewing of the film and sending pictures so they can be shown prior to the viewing in Caracas.
Viewings are scheduled in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tuscon, Miami, Chicago, Boston, in Michigan, and other places.
View a trailer for the movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHoyxWDT2V0
