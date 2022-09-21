Webinar: China encirclement and the imperialist build-up in the Pacific – Sat. Sept. 24

This webinar on Saturday 24 September 2022 (11am US Eastern, 8am US Pacific, 4pm Britain, 11pm China) will address the rising aggression of the US and its allies in the Pacific region. We will discuss the Biden administration’s increased support for Taiwanese separatism; Western power projection in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits; the hysteria surrounding China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands; the AUKUS nuclear pact; developments in Korea and Japan; and more.

Confirmed speakers:

Liu Xin (Host of the opinion show The Point with Liu Xin, CGTN)

(Host of the opinion show The Point with Liu Xin, CGTN) Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz (Author of An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States)

(Author of An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States) Judge Lillian Sing (the first Asian American female Judge in Northern California, retired to start the “Comfort women” Justice Coalition)

(the first Asian American female Judge in Northern California, retired to start the “Comfort women” Justice Coalition) Ken Hammond (Organizer with Pivot to Peace; author of From Yao to Mao: 5000 Years of Chinese History)

(Organizer with Pivot to Peace; author of From Yao to Mao: 5000 Years of Chinese History) Li Peng (Dean of the Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies, Xiamen University)

(Dean of the Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies, Xiamen University) Qiao Collective (Grassroots media collective of diaspora Chinese writers, artists, and researchers)

(Grassroots media collective of diaspora Chinese writers, artists, and researchers) Ju-Hyun Park (Organizer and writer with the Nodutdol collective)

(Organizer and writer with the Nodutdol collective) KJ Noh (Peace activist and expert on the geopolitics of Asia)

(Peace activist and expert on the geopolitics of Asia) Zhong Xiangyu (Political commentator and Chinese hip-hop artist)

(Political commentator and Chinese hip-hop artist) Keith Bennett (Co-editor of Friends of Socialist China)

(Co-editor of Friends of Socialist China) Moderator: Radhika Desai (University of Manitoba / International Manifesto Group)

Topics include:

AUKUS and the attempts to construct an Asian NATO

The rightward shift in Japan and South Korea

The West’s incitement of Taiwanese secessionism

The role of modern colonialism in the project of containing China (Okinawa, Hawai’i, Guam)

Attempts at a new Monroe Doctrine in the Pacific

Western power projection in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits

China encirclement – from 1949 to the present day

Building unity between the peoples of the Pacific and the oppressed peoples of the United States

Co-sponsors: