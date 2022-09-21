Webinar: China encirclement and the imperialist build-up in the Pacific – Sat. Sept. 24
A Friends of Socialist China webinar exploring the US’s rising militarization of the Pacific and the ongoing campaign of China encirclement.
About this event
This webinar on Saturday 24 September 2022 (11am US Eastern, 8am US Pacific, 4pm Britain, 11pm China) will address the rising aggression of the US and its allies in the Pacific region. We will discuss the Biden administration’s increased support for Taiwanese separatism; Western power projection in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits; the hysteria surrounding China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands; the AUKUS nuclear pact; developments in Korea and Japan; and more.
Confirmed speakers:
- Liu Xin (Host of the opinion show The Point with Liu Xin, CGTN)
- Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz (Author of An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States)
- Judge Lillian Sing (the first Asian American female Judge in Northern California, retired to start the “Comfort women” Justice Coalition)
- Ken Hammond (Organizer with Pivot to Peace; author of From Yao to Mao: 5000 Years of Chinese History)
- Li Peng (Dean of the Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies, Xiamen University)
- Qiao Collective (Grassroots media collective of diaspora Chinese writers, artists, and researchers)
- Ju-Hyun Park (Organizer and writer with the Nodutdol collective)
- KJ Noh (Peace activist and expert on the geopolitics of Asia)
- Zhong Xiangyu (Political commentator and Chinese hip-hop artist)
- Keith Bennett (Co-editor of Friends of Socialist China)
- Moderator: Radhika Desai (University of Manitoba / International Manifesto Group)
Topics include:
- AUKUS and the attempts to construct an Asian NATO
- The rightward shift in Japan and South Korea
- The West’s incitement of Taiwanese secessionism
- The role of modern colonialism in the project of containing China (Okinawa, Hawai’i, Guam)
- Attempts at a new Monroe Doctrine in the Pacific
- Western power projection in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits
- China encirclement – from 1949 to the present day
- Building unity between the peoples of the Pacific and the oppressed peoples of the United States
Co-sponsors:
- ANSWER Coalition
- Critical Theory Workshop
- Geopolitical Economy Research Group
- Goldsmiths Anti-Imperialist Society
- Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War
- Hampton Institute
- International Action Center
- International Manifesto Group
- Morning Star
- Multipolarista
- New Cold War
- Nodutdol
- Peace, Land, and Bread
- Pivot to Peace
- Popular Resistance
- Qiao Collective
- The Canada Files (media sponsor)
- Veterans For Peace – China Working Group
