COME TO A WORKERS ASSEMBLY AGAINST UNION-BUSTING SAT. Oct. 1, 3PM In UNION SQUARE

FROM STARBUCKS TO AMAZON and on and on…..SUPPORT THE UPRISING OF YOUNG WORKERS –

WELCOME IN “STRIKETOBER” 2022!

The workers, most of them young workers, are rising up and transforming the labor movement.

From Amazon to Starbucks, to Trader Joe’s, Chipotle, REI, Apple and on and on and on… billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz, with the full support of Wall Street, are doing everything to crush this uprising.

Come to the Workers Assembly Against Union Busting on Sat. Oct. 1, at 3pm in Union Square, and let’s plan a strategy to support the uprising.

October 1 is the first day of “STRIKETOBER” 2022, and it also marks the six-month anniversary of the Amazon Labor Union, victorious pro-union vote in Staten Island.

The bosses are trying to “starve out” unionizing workers by refusing to negotiate with them. The workers at these struggles can’t be left to wage these battles on their own. They need classwide solidarity, the intervention of wider working class forces.

Everything is riding on these workers succeeding. In addition to making the bosses negotiate with the unions, we need a rising, powerful workers’ movement to push back U.S. fascist forces that are getting more organized. The Proud Boys and other racist vigilantes have been showing up at hospitals, clinics and picketlines; Republicans are calling them out to threaten people at ballot boxes.

And this fight is international. When we support unionization efforts for Amazon and Starbucks workers, we also support the fight against racism, colonialism, and imperialism.

Corporations like Starbucks and Amazon collaborate with the national security state to steal natural resources and extract raw materials from colonized countries in the global south.

Oligarchs exploit every worker in the supply chain—from young U.S. workers slinging lattes in coffee shops, to the workers, many of whom are child workers, in Guatemala and Colombia toiling under intense heat for 10 hours a day just to earn $3/day in coffee cultivation.

Unions are what global oligarchs like Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz fear most, because strikes can bring the ruling class to its knees. The strike is a weapon workers possess that can cripple and destroy the billionaire class’s economic and political power. Strikes can stop the flow of capital and shut down the economy.