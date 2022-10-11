BRONX & NEWARK, NJ Sat. Oct 15 Rallies against U.S. wars

Posted in Actions, Anti-war, Immigrants & Refugees, Racism & Oppression

In response to the UNAC call for a week of antiwar actions from Oct 15 – 23 there are more than 60 actions nationally.

There are 2 actions in the NYC area, one in the Bronx and one in Newark.  Please join one of the actions and let others know. (See https://unacpeace.org for more info)

Bronx, NYC, NY

Bronx/NYC rally for peace & against U.S. militarism!
Saturday, October 15 – 1pm

Location: Fordham Plaza, East Fordham Rd and Park Ave across from the Metro North Station in The Bronx. (B, D, 4, subway or Metro North)

Contact: Richie Merino bxantiwar@gmail.com
RSVP & Share on Facebook
We will start at Fordham Plaza then march to the U.S. military recruitment center on Fordham Rd and Grand Concourse.

Money for Schools, Healthcare, Jobs & Housing – NO TO NATO’s War & Racism!

Stop Washington’s military aggression against Russia and China, and the endless wars and sanctions in Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Palestine, Cuba and everywhere.
We demand billions for public schools, public housing, health care, jobs, & climate NOT for war!

Defend workers’ right to unionize!

Stop deportations!

Immediate asylum for all migrants!

Newark, NJ
Saturday, October 15 – 12pm

Location: In front of the Federal Building in Newark

November 5, Washington DC: March to the White House

Contact: Lisa  makemba007@hotmail.com

Initiated by: Black is Back Coalition

Black Is Back endorses the UNAC call to action for the week of October 15th
In Newark we are planning an action in front of the Federal Building that demands an end to these despicable wars, US Imperialism and that also demands an end to FBI Raids and State Repression of the Uhuru Movement and the African Liberation Struggle.

We will also be promoting the Black IS Back 14th Annual March on the White House on November 5th.   We need a strong showing from leftist organizations as we condemn the FBI attacks on the Uhuru Movement and the Black Liberation Struggle.   And as always, we make a strong connection to the wars abroad and the wars domestically against oppressed people in the US.

And lastly we are asking people to sign onto the Black Is Back Resolution condemning the FBI attacks.  Hands off: African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement
Share

Copyright © 2022 | International Action Center

Share
Share