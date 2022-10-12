BRONX & NEWARK, NJ Sat. Oct 15 Rallies against U.S. wars

|Saturday, October 15 – 12pm
Location: In front of the Federal Building in Newark
November 5, Washington DC: March to the White House
Contact: Lisa makemba007@hotmail.com
Initiated by: Black is Back Coalition
Black Is Back endorses the UNAC call to action for the week of October 15th
In Newark we are planning an action in front of the Federal Building that demands an end to these despicable wars, US Imperialism and that also demands an end to FBI Raids and State Repression of the Uhuru Movement and the African Liberation Struggle.
We will also be promoting the Black IS Back 14th Annual March on the White House on November 5th. We need a strong showing from leftist organizations as we condemn the FBI attacks on the Uhuru Movement and the Black Liberation Struggle. And as always, we make a strong connection to the wars abroad and the wars domestically against oppressed people in the US.
And lastly we are asking people to sign onto the Black Is Back Resolution condemning the FBI attacks. Hands off: African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement
