Help us break the Sanctions Silence

Everyone who donates $25 or more will receive a copy of the 200 page book: Sanctions – A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy.

The impact of sanctions on more than 40 developing and formerly colonized countries, one third of the world’s population, was barely discussed in mainstream media for decades. The vibrations of hyperinflation, chronic shortages, and economic dislocation in surrounding countries were ignored. U.S. sanctions from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe have devastated entire nations. The impact of sanctions on Cuba, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Venezuela creates enormous hardships.

But now the sanctions on Russia and China have boomeranged. Supply chain chaos, shortages possibly leading to famines, inflation, energy instability, have shaken the global economy. Most countries of the Global South have refused to respect U.S. and EU legislation that damage their access to essential grains and energy.

The U.S dollar is now challenged as the currency of global trade. New forms of currency exchange using ruble, yuan, rupee are a growing option. New forms of trade and exchange are threatening U.S. global hegemony and a unipolar world.

Despite the intense pressure of economic shortages, countries have survived. What measure have they used?

These are the themes we raise in this unique book.

Everyone who donates $25 or more will receive a copy of the book.

U.S. sanctions are a powerful weapon of compliance that operates in the shadows. Our role is to break this silence and mount an international campaign against this criminal U.S. policy.

Help us break the silence and mount an international campaign opposing US sanctions on more than 40 countries. This is a crime against humanity.

