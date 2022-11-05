Solidarity with anti-Pentagon protests in South Korea

By Sara Flounders

November 4, 2022

New York City

Continuing military drills, organized by the U.S., directly threaten the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. In South Korea huge street rallies denounced these military threats.

A New York City demonstration, held outside the Consul Generals of Japan and South Korea Nov. 3, protested discrimination against Koreans in Japan as well as the military drills. The action was organized by 6.15 New York Committee for Korean Reunification and supported by Nodutdol, New York Peace Action, Veterans For Peace and the International Action Center.

— Report and photo by Sara Flounders