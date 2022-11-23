Webinar – SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy: Sat., December 10

Sat., December 10

SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy

Join a discussion of the latest developments in key regions of the world with several authors of the new anthology: SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy.

Intensifying US sanctions, imposed on a third of humanity, are sending shock waves through the world economy. Now this brutal form of economic warfare on civilian populations is being contested. US dollar dominance is being challenged as the currency of global trade. Sanctions have boomeranged back on the US and EU countries with inflation, supply chain shortages, and a looming recession causing hardship at home. But by far the greatest burden is borne by 40+ sanctioned countries. The US response is doubling down on harsher sanctions. What are the implications?

A Discussion with :

Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace

Erica Jung – Nodutdol Korean Community Development

Carlos Martinez – International Manifesto Group

Lee Siu Hin – China-US Solidarity Network

Judy Bello – Syria Support Movement & UNAC

Ann Garrison – Pacifica reporter & Black Agenda Report

Rick Sterling – Task Force on the Americas

Sara Flounders – International Action Center

