Webinar – SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy: Sat., December 10

Sat., December 10

WEBINAR

1:00 pm ET, 10:00 am PT, 6:00 pm GMT

SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy

Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BtyEl6xTRSKbJMcM40bFDQ

 

Order the book at: 

IACenter.org/sanctions-book

Join a discussion of the latest developments in key regions of the world with several authors of the new anthology: SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy.

Intensifying US sanctions, imposed on a third of humanity, are sending shock waves through the world economy. Now this brutal form of economic warfare on civilian populations is being contested. US dollar dominance is being challenged as the currency of global trade. Sanctions have boomeranged back on the US and EU countries with inflation, supply chain shortages, and a looming recession causing hardship at home. But by far the greatest burden is borne by 40+ sanctioned countries. The US response is doubling down on harsher sanctions. What are the implications?

A Discussion with :

Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace

Erica Jung – Nodutdol Korean Community Development

Carlos Martinez – International Manifesto Group

Lee Siu Hin – China-US Solidarity Network

Judy Bello – Syria Support Movement & UNAC

Ann Garrison – Pacifica reporter & Black Agenda Report

Rick Sterling – Task Force on the Americas

Sara Flounders – International Action Center

REGISTER AND JOIN THE DISCUSSION – https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BtyEl6xTRSKbJMcM40bFDQ

Presented by the SanctionsKill Campaign (https://sanctionskill.org)

Co-sponsors (partial list): United National Antiwar Coalition, Black Alliance for Peace, International Action Center, Task Force on the Americas, Alliance for Global Justice, U.S. Peace Council, Popular Resistance,  China / U.S. Solidarity Network, Syria Support Movement, International Manifesto Group, Just Peace Advocates.

Order the bookhttps://iacenter.org/sanctions-book

A discussion with authors of several chapters of the recently published challenge to U.S. sanctions on more than 40 countries is being organized in several cities.

  • Dec. 6, Tuesday at 7:30pm: Philadelphia, PA – Calvary Church, Community Room – 801 S 48th Street.
  • Dec. 7, Wednesday at 3:30pm: South Bronx, NY – Hostos Community College, Social Justice Day event, a discussion with student activists clubs and with history / sociology classes.
  • Dec. 10 Saturday: International Webinar at 1pm ET, 10am PT, 6pm /18 hr GMT  – Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BtyEl6xTRSKbJMcM40bFDQ
  • Dec. 13, Tuesday at 6:30pm: Manhattan, NYC, The People Forum 320 W 37th St, NY, NY
  • Dec. 14, Wednesday at 7:00 pm Buffalo, NY, at Burning Books Bookstore, 420 Connecticut St.
  • Dec. 15 Thursday at 6:30 pm Berkeley, CA at East Bay Media Center 1939 Addison St.

If you are interested in organizing an event in your area please send a message to info@sanctionskill.org

Register here
