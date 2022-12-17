Alex Saab on trial

December 15, 2022

Alex Saab, diplomat and Special Envoy for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, was placed on trial Dec. 12 in Miami for defying U.S. sanctions. For making trade arrangements for food, medicine, technology and other things which benefit the Venezuelan people, he was illegally imprisoned in Cape Verde in 2020 and then kidnapped by the U.S. in 2021. Solidarity activists protested for his release outside the Federal Court building in Miami, as well as in Detroit, Milwaukee and New York City at the United Nations. Follow the struggle at fightbacknews.org.