45+ Antiwar Actions during MLK Week of Actions – Jan. 13 – 22

STOP U.S. Wars: MLK Week of Actions – Jan 13 – 22 “The greatest purveyor of violence in the world : My own Government, I can not be Silent.”- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. April 4, 1967

More than 45 actions have been listed for our week of actions and around Martin Luther King Day, Jan 13 – 22 Click here to list your actions. Click here to view actions that have been listed. As Martin Luther King, Jr. so correctly reminded us, the U.S. is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. Since WWII, the US has initiated more than 60 military interventions in foreign countries. The US/NATO proxy war in Ukraine, brings the US in direct confrontation with a major nuclear power as does the U.S. provocation against China over Taiwan. It is extremely important that we build a strong, unified antiwar movement that can break through the media propaganda and censorship and end the US military aggression around the world. Each of our actions are based on building local connections among various solidarity organizations. A variety of actions are encouraged from demonstrations, teach-Ins, banner drops and chalk-ins, to street meetings. Actions linking ALL the continuing US wars and sanctions will be a unifying focus and help break through the propaganda that saturates each and every war. “We are now experiencing the coming to the surface of a triple prong sickness that has been lurking within our body politic from its very beginning. That is the sickness of racism, excessive materialism and militarism.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’ Stop US/NATO Wars and Sanctions Today working people face escalating costs of food and energy, recession, growing insecurity and attacks on efforts to unionize. The continuing wars and military provocations have brought us to the brink of nuclear war. Stop Washington’s war moves toward Russia and China! Stop endless wars: Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Palestine, Yemen…. everywhere! No to NATO! Money for human needs, not war! Not one more penny for Ukraine! The following list are the organizations and activists participating in past Coordinated Actions and the Unifying Call to: STOP U.S. Wars. Sponsoring groups: United National Antiwar Coalition, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, Code Pink, International Action Center, World Beyond War, BAYAN USA, Green Party USA, Black is Back Coalition, Sanctions Kill Campaign, Students for a Democratic Society, US Peace Council, Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, Alliance for Global Justice, National Immigrant Solidarity Network, Friends of the Congo, Ban Killer Drones, Women Against Military Madness, China-US Solidarity Network, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Socialist Action, Solidarity Committee of the Americas, Welfare Rights Committee, Workers World Party, Socialist Unity Party, Mayday Books, Anti-War Committee (MN), Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace, Minnesota War Tax Resistance, Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace, Chicago Antiwar Coalition, People Opposed to war, Imperialism and Racism, Veterans for Peace Chapter 27, Ban Killer drones, Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center, St. Paul Eastside Neighbors for Peace, Minnesota Peace Action Coalition, The Virginia Defender, Party of Communists USA, Odessa Solidarity Campaign, Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, Hawaii Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines,, Twin Cities Assange Defense Committee, PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick, San Diego Free Mumia Coalition, Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice, Women in Struggle, Communist workers League, Just Peace Advocates (Canada),Mobilization Against War & Occupation (Canada), Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War (Canada), Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice (Canada),Kwame Nkrunah Ideological Institute (South Africa), Swedish Peace Council, Coop Anti-War Cafe (Berlin).,Canadian Peace Congress.