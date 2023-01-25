Jan 28: International People’s Tribunal on U.S. Imperialism
After two years of dedicated organizing, we are excited to officially announce the launch of the International People’s Tribunal on U.S. Imperialism: Sanctions, Blockades, and Economic Coercive Measures. This project is a first ever international effort to build systems of accountability—rooted in global cross-movement solidarity—both within and outside of the law, to challenge the violence of imperialism through sanctions. With an impressive group of internationally renowned
This half-day event will take place on January 28, 2023, at People’s Forum located at 320 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018, by an international coalition of over 30 organizations. The Tribunal will last for approximately six months and will conclude with a closing event hosted by the Simón Bolívar Institute in Caracas, Venezuela in July 2023.
The launch event will feature a distinguished group of jurists, scholars, and activists, including:
- Nina Farnia, Co-chair of the Tribunal Steering Committee & Professor of Law, Albany Law School
- Niloufer Bhagwat, Confederation of Lawyers of Asia and the Pacific
- Brian Becker, ANSWER Collation
- Mireille Fanon Mendès-France, The Frantz Fanon Foundation
- Booker Omole, Communist Party of Kenya
- Carlos Ron, Vice Minister of Foreign Relations for North America
- Suzanne Adely – President National Lawyers Guild & Tribunal Steering Committee
- Alfred-Maurice de Zayas, Former United Nations Independent Expert
- Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz, Historian & Scholar
- Claudia De La Cruz, People’s Forum
- Sara Flounders, Sanctions Kill
- Helyeh Doutaghi, Co-chair of the Tribunal Steering Committee & Adjunct Professor, Carleton University
Register here for the event.
You can support us by donating to the Tribunal.
We hope to welcome you to this important launch!
