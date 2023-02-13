Margaret Kimberley on NEW 2nd Edition of SANCTIONS Book

“What are thought of as mere limits on financial transactions are a form of warfare which kill as surely as bombs and bullets. Sanctions are war crimes, violating prohibitions against the targeting of civilian populations. This book SANCTIONS – A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy is vital to understanding how the United States and its allies create suffering around the world.” –Margaret Kimberley, Executive Editor of Black Agenda Report Order 2nd Edition, just released SANCTIONS – A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy: https://iacenter.org/ sanctions-book Podcast – Interview by Margaret Kimberley of Black Agenda Report on: SANCTIONS – A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy https://www. blackagendareport.com/ sanctions-wrecking-ball- global-economy-0

The anthology: SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy challenges a deadly U.S. policy.

In 3 months time we had to rush to reprint this anthology. This book will change the way you see every international issue.

Intensifying US sanctions, imposed on a third of humanity, are sending shock waves through the world economy. Now this brutal form of economic warfare on civilian populations is being contested.

The demands are rising! End the sanctions on Syria. Thousands caught under the rubble. Tens of thousands homeless. Yet U.S. sanctions are blocking every form of relief.

The sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela are closing off every form of exchange.

Sanctions have boomeranged back on the US and EU countries with inflation, supply chain shortages, and a looming recession causing hardship at home. But by far the greatest burden is borne by 40+ sanctioned countries. The US response is doubling down on harsher sanctions. What are the implications?

