U.S. Sanctions on Syria Block aid! End Sanctions NOW! Learn how SanctionsKill

The demands are rising! End the sanctions on Syria. Thousands caught under the rubble. Tens of thousands are homeless. Yet U.S. sanctions are blocking every form of relief.

We need an international campaign to END these deadly sanctions.

The anthology: SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy challenges a deadly U.S. policy.

In 3 months time we had to rush to reprint this anthology. This book will change the way you see every international issue. Learn how U.S. sanctions are intentionally blocking international aid in Syria at every level.

Intensifying US sanctions, imposed on a third of humanity, are sending shock waves through the world economy. Now this brutal form of economic warfare on civilian populations is being contested.

The US response is doubling down on harsher sanctions. What are the implications?

After over a decade of war with U.S. and NATO-backed proxies, the Syrian people should have been poised to finally begin the costly process of rebuilding their country.

However, the draconian sanctions imposed on them by the United States have blocked the resources necessary to rebuild. The continued occupation of nearly one third of the country by right-wing militias backed by the U.S. and Türkiye mean that precious resources like wheat and oil are being stolen, starving those who are already hungry.

Now a terrible earthquake has claimed almost 20,000 lives in Syria and Türkiye. This winter they face freezing and wet conditions, without any alternative shelter, without any electricity, without any heating. Still, the U.S. has ordered a halt to any delivery of financial aid to the legitimate government of Syria.

The U.S. claimed they would relieve some sanctions for 6 months. But even this small concession is bound up in red tape and restrictions.

International cargo planes can’t land in Syria. International agencies are blocked. Crowdfunding services, donations and even individual assistance is blocked. In this dire emergency situation the U.S. has persisted in keeping the sanctions in place; and blocked all forms of emergency relief.

Washington maintains an illegal presence in Syria. US troops continue to occupy Syria’s principal oil-producing regions. and its theft of Syrian oil and gas resources are exacerbating the economic situation. The U.S. has plundered more than 80% of Syria’s oil production and smuggled and burned Syria’s grain stock. All this has made Syria’s humanitarian crisis even worse.

U.S. sanctions on other countries in the region – Lebanon, Iraq and Iran – is a further impediment.

Ongoing military strikes by both the U.S. and Israel, are combined with these harsh economic sanctions.

Help the campaign to END the Sanctions! Let Syria Live!

