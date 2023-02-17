Sat. March 18 — National March on Washington – On the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq

No War in Ukraine! No to NATO! No Weapons, No Money for the Ukraine War

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary weekend of the criminal U.S.-invasion of Iraq a major set of actions including a demonstration at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Saturday March 18 demanding “Peace in Ukraine – Say NO to Endless U.S. Wars” and “Fund People’s Needs, Not the War Machine.” Since 2003, the U.S. has engaged in sanctions (economic war) on more than 40 countries. These targets of U.S. economic warfare include the people of Cuba, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Iran and many other nations. Even in the wake of the worst disasters, like the recent deadly earthquake, Washington keeps its cruel sanctions in place against Syria. U.S. bases and “commands” blanket most of the world. It is a global empire.

The Biden administration is determined to escalate the Ukraine war. The real goal of the massive arming and training of Ukrainian forces has nothing to do with the interests of Ukrainian, Russian or American people. The aim instead is to “weaken Russia” as stated by the U.S. Secretary of Defense himself, even at the risk of a catastrophic nuclear war that could end life on Earth. A U.S. General commanding 50,000 troops in the Pacific also issued a letter to his sub-commanders in recent days informing them that he believes that the United States will be at war with China within two years. The danger of global war is growing! The people must act!

The demonstration will make connections between the human and financial toll of U.S. militarism at home and abroad. Key demands include:

Peace in Ukraine – No weapons, no money for the Ukraine War Abolish NATO – End U.S. militarism & sanctions! Fund people’s needs, not the war machine! No war with China! End U.S. aid to racist apartheid Israel! Fight racism & bigotry at home, not other peoples! U.S. hands off Haiti End AFRICOM

Endorsers:

United National Anti-War Coalition, ANSWER Coalition, Black Alliance for Peace, The People’s Forum, CodePink, World BEYOND War, Popular Resistance, Veterans for Peace, International Action Center, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Al-Awda, The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, Labor Against Racism and War, Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, Universal African Peoples Organization, East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, Socialist Action, Nevada Green Party, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Ohio Peace Council, Green Party of Connecticut, Berekeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee, Environmentalists Against War, Pacific Green Party (OR), Linn-Benton Chapter, Lauren Faith Smith Ministry for Nonviolence, Maine Cumberland County Greens, Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Servicio Particular Alacran, Minnesota Peace Action Coalition, PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick, UPWARD (Uniting Peace With Actions Respect and Dignity), Socialist Party of America, North Country Peace Group…