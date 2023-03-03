NYC: Sunday 3/5 Rally 4pm Commemorating Hugo Chávez U.S. Hands off Venezuela! Free Alex Saab!

Join us in commemorating 10 years since the passing of Comandante Hugo Chávez. He strove to liberate the Venezuelan masses from poverty and US imperial domination, to serve the people, and to arm them politically & organizationally. Chávez nationalized Venezuela’s natural resources to benefit the people and introduced medical and social programs for the poor. As we mourn our fallen hero, we also pledge to redouble our efforts to defend the socialist values that Comrade Hugo Chávez upheld.

Comandante Hugo Chávez Presente!

Our demands:

* U.S. Hands OFF Venezuela!

* NO Sanctions on the Venezuelan people!

* FREE kidnapped Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab!