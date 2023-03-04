Alex Saab’s statement to US Federal Court – Sign on in support of freedom for Alex Saab

Statement of Alex Nainhttps://solidaritycenter.ourpowerbase.net Saab Moran (translation from Spanish) 16 October 2021

My name is Alex Nain Saab Moran with Venezuelan diplomatic passport number 045778720. I am a special envoy with diplomatic immunity to the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran since April 2018 and Venezuelan Ambassador Plenipotentiary Alternate to the African Union.

I was hijacked by Cape Verde on June 12, 2020, when my flight stopped to refuel on a special humanitarian mission to continue to the Islamic Republic of Iran by order of My President Nicolas Maduro Moros.

I was kidnapped without an arrest warrant as required by law in Cape Verde and without an Interpol warrant, in a country that has no extradition treaty with the US, and they disregarded my diplomatic immunity which was even claimed by Venezuela immediately.

I was tortured physically and psychologically by the US and Cape Verde, with the consent of the government of Donald Trump, and members of the government of Cape Verde as Minister Landim, Prime Minister Ulysess Correia da Silva, Carlos Reiss head of national security, Paulo Rocha Minister of Government and the director of the Sal prison Mr. Correia for 8 months with the economic support of USA, Juan Guaido and the former head of security of Narnia Ivan Simonivis, until the international pressure, of Your Government and the decision of Ecowas/Cedeao to move me to house arrest could not contain it anymore.

The house arrest was a farce since I always remained locked up as in prison and watched 24 hours a day by an average of 50 military men who were the ones who handled the keys to the house in which I had no privacy or access to telephone or letters. I had to do everything through only one lawyer, Dr. Pinto Monteiro who was the only one authorized to visit me, the whole team of international lawyers was deported several times as soon as they landed in Cape Verde.

In Cape Verde, a country that is a lackey of the empire, corrupt and cowardly. All my human rights were violated, they violated their own laws, deadlines, terms, at the whim and orders of the United States. Now the constitutional court has decided to violate 12 constitutional points that were impossible to violate and have authorized my extradition.

I hold the U.S. government and the extremist opposition government of Narnia fully responsible for my integrity, for my life, in the prison to which they are taking me.

I will face the trial with total dignity and asserting my diplomatic immunity as a servant of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela since April 2018.

I wish to make it clear that I have nothing to collaborate with the United States, that I have not committed any crime in the U.S. or in any other country, that I will not lie to favor the U.S. against President Nicolás Maduro or his government; a government totally dedicated to the welfare of its people and which is going through an inhumane blockade by the United States that wants to take over the wealth of the country. Let us surround our president and our government with a human shield and let us not allow ourselves to be defeated. They will never come back!

I declare that I am of sound mind, that I am not suicidal, just in case they assassinate me and say commit suicide, which I would never do.

I love my wife Camilla and my children Shadi,Isham, Jad, Mariam Rose and Charlotte more than my own life.

I ask you to be strong and always stay united.

United We Shall Overcome! Always have faith in God.

Mi nombre es Alex Nain Saab Moran con pasaporte diplomático venezolano número 045778720. Soy enviado especial con inmunidad diplomática para la Federación Rusa y la República Islámica de Irán desde abril 2018 y Embajador de Venezuela plenipotenciario alterno ante la Unión Africana.

Fui secuestrado por Cabo Verde el 12 de junio de 2020 cuando mi vuelo paró a repostar gasolina en una misión especial humanitaria que debla continuar a la república islámica de Irán por orden de Mi presidente Nicolás Maduro Moros.

Me secuestraron sin orden de arresto como lo exige la ley en Cabo Verde y sin orden de Interpol, en un país que no tiene tratado de extradición con EEUU, e hicieron caso omiso a mi inmunidad diplomática que incluso fue reclamada por Venezuela de inmediato.

Fui torturado físicamente y psicológicamente por EEUU y Cabo Verde, con la anuencia del gobierno de Donald Trump, y miembros del gobierno de cabo verde como el ministro Landim, el primer ministro Ulysess Correia da Silva, Carlos Reiss jefe de seguridad nacional, Paulo Rocha ministro de Gobierno y el director de la prisión de Sal el sr Correia durante 8 meses con el apoyo económico de USA, Juan Guaido y el ex jefe de seguridad de Narnia Ivan Simonivis, hasta que la presión internacional, de Su Gobierno y la decisión de Ecowas/ Cedeao de pasarme a libertad domiciliaria no pudieron contenerla más.

La prisión domiciliaria fue una farsa ya que siempre permanecl encerrado igual que en prisión y vigilado las 24 horas del dla por un promedio de 50 militares que eran los que manejaban las llaves de la casa en la cual no tenia privacidad ni acceso a teléfono o cartas. Todo lo debla hacer a través de un solo abogado, el Dr Pinto Monteiro que fue el único autorizado a entrar a visitarme, todo el equipo de abogados internacionales fue deportado varias veces apenas aterrizaron en cabo verde.

En Cabo Verde, país lacayo del imperio, corrupto y cobarde. Me fueron violadas todos los derechos humanos, violaron sus propias leyes, los plazos, los términos, al antojo y ordenes de los Estados Unidos. Ahora la corte constitucional ha decidido violar 12 puntos constitucionales que eran imposibles de violar y han autorizado mi extradición.

Responsabilizo totalmente al gobierno de Estados Unidos y a la oposición extremista del gobierno de Narnia, por mi integridad, por mi vida, en la prisión a la que me llevan.

Enfrentare el juicio con total dignidad y haciendo valer mi inmunidad diplomática como servidor de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela desde abril del 2018.

Deseo dejar claro que no tengo nada que colaborar con Estados Unidos, que no he cometido ningún delito ni en EEUU ni en ningún país, que no pienso mentir para favorecer a EEUU en contra del Presidente Nicolás Maduro ni su gobierno ;gobierno dedicado totalmente al bienestar de su pueblo y que atraviesa un bloqueo inhumano por parte de Estados Unidos que desea apoderarse de las riquezas del país. Rodeemos con un escudo humano a nuestro presidente y nuestro Gobierno y no nos permitamos ser derrotados. ¡Nunca volverán!

Declaro que estoy en pleno uso de mi razón, que no soy suicida, por si acaso me asesinan y dicen que me suicide, algo que nunca haría.

Amo a mi esposa Camilla y mis hijos Shadi,Isham, Jad, Mariam Rose y Charlotte mas que mi propia vida. Les pido sean fuertes y se mantengan siempre unidos. Unidos Venceremos ! Tengan siempre fe en Dios.

Statement of Alex Saab 16 1http://bit.ly/Freedom4AlexSaab0 2021 PDF: