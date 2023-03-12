Sunday, March 12 webinar, “Nicaragua: Standing Tall to the Wrecking Ball”
You are invited to a Nicaragua Webinar
“Nicaragua: Standing Tall to the Wrecking Ball”
Sunday, March 12
3pm Eastern, 1pm Nicaragua, noon Pacific, 7pm Greenwich/UK
bit.ly/NicaMarch12
Join these speakers for a 90-minute exploration of Nicaragua’s resistance to violent overthrow, US intervention, and coercive measures (“sanctions”).
This event is part of a monthly webinar series on Nicaragua. Additional organizational sponsors are welcome. Contact Barbara@NicaSolidarity.net to sign on.
Current sponsors:
Alliance for Global Justice
Anticonquista
Baltimore Club, CPUSA
Baltimore Philip Berrigan Chapter, VETERANS FOR PEACE
Casa Baltimore Limay
Chicago ALBA Solidarity
Claudia Jones School for Political Education
Echoes of Silence
Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice – Canada
Frente Hugo Chávez para la Defensa de los Pueblos-Vancouver
Friends of ATC
Friends of Latin America (FoLA)
Friends of Sandinista Nicaragua
Friendship Office of the Americas
Green Renaissance-Sovereign Rights Movement
International Action Center
Jubilee House Community
Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group (NSCAG)
People’s Power Assembly (Baltimore)
Rights Action
Struggle/ La Lucha
Task Force on the Americas
Victor Jara Siempre Canta
