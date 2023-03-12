Sunday, March 12 webinar, “Nicaragua: Standing Tall to the Wrecking Ball”

 You are invited to a Nicaragua Webinar

“Nicaragua:  Standing Tall to the Wrecking Ball”

Sunday, March 12

3pm Eastern, 1pm Nicaragua, noon Pacific, 7pm Greenwich/UK

bit.ly/NicaMarch12 

Join these speakers for a 90-minute exploration of Nicaragua’s resistance to violent overthrow, US intervention, and coercive measures (“sanctions”).

Sara Flounders is editor of the new second edition of Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy.  Produced by the SanctionsKill Campaign, it is a comprehensive overview of coercive measures imposed on more than 40 countries, including Nicaragua, by the US and in turn by many of its allies.
Nan McCurdy will provide background on several prisoners, 222 of whom were recently released in Nicaragua and given passage to the United States.  Nan is the editor of NicaNotes weekly.
Dan Kovalik teaches International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.  He is the author of a number of books, including the recently released Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention and Resistance.

This event is part of a monthly webinar series on Nicaragua.  Additional organizational sponsors are welcome.  Contact Barbara@NicaSolidarity.net to sign on.

Current sponsors:

Alliance for Global Justice

Anticonquista

Baltimore Club, CPUSA

Baltimore Philip Berrigan Chapter, VETERANS FOR PEACE

Casa Baltimore Limay

Chicago ALBA Solidarity

Claudia Jones School for Political Education

Echoes of Silence

Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice – Canada

Frente Hugo Chávez para la Defensa de los Pueblos-Vancouver

Friends of ATC

Friends of Latin America (FoLA)

Friends of Sandinista Nicaragua

Friendship Office of the Americas

Green Renaissance-Sovereign Rights Movement

International Action Center

Jubilee House Community

Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group (NSCAG)

People’s Power Assembly (Baltimore)

Rights Action

Struggle/ La Lucha

Task Force on the Americas

Victor Jara Siempre Canta

