Sunday, March 12 webinar, “Nicaragua: Standing Tall to the Wrecking Ball”

Sara Flounders is editor of the new second edition of is editor of the new second edition of Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy . Produced by the SanctionsKill Campaign, it is a comprehensive overview of coercive measures imposed on more than 40 countries, including Nicaragua, by the US and in turn by many of its allies.

Nan McCurdy will provide background on several prisoners, 222 of whom were recently released in Nicaragua and given passage to the United States. Nan is the editor of NicaNotes weekly.