Sat. March 18 — National March on Washington – at the White House On the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq: No War in Ukraine! No to NATO! No Weapons, No Money for the Ukraine War

A coalition of progressive organizations has come together to build this action, which will likely be the largest antiwar action in years. As the US/NATO proxy war in Ukraine continues putting major nuclear powers in an escalating war, It is time to be in the streets in as large numbers as possible. Similar actions have taken place in many countries in Europe, now we, in the “belly of the beast” must do the same.

Today, we see increasing aggression against China, another major nuclear power. The US refuses to drop sanctions against Syria, even for humanitarian aid after the recent devastating earthquake. The US continues its support for the right-wing government of Israel, even as it escalates its attacks on the Palestinian people and on Iran and Syria.

Get to Washington, DC any way you can on March 18. The world needs the US antiwar movement as never before.

The demonstration will make connections between the human and financial toll of U.S. militarism at home and abroad. Key demands include:

Peace in Ukraine – No weapons, no money for the Ukraine War Abolish NATO – End U.S. militarism & sanctions! Fund people’s needs, not the war machine! No war with China! End U.S. aid to racist apartheid Israel! Fight racism & bigotry at home! U.S. hands off Haiti! End AFRICOM! End Sanctions on Syria!

Tens of thousands of flyers have been produced to circulate in the Washington, DC area. If you can help with this, please send an email to UNACpeace@gmail.com

Important contingents are being formed. Click here to join these contingents: Student/Vets & GI’s/Climate Crisis & Peace/Cultural Workers

Endorsers (there are now over 200 endorsers of the demonstration): United National Anti-War Coalition, ANSWER Coalition, Black Alliance for Peace, The People’s Forum, CodePink, World BEYOND War, Popular Resistance, Veterans for Peace, International Action Center, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Al-Awda, The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, Labor Against Racism and War, Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, Universal African Peoples Organization, East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, Socialist Action, Nevada Green Party, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Ohio Peace Council, Green Party of Connecticut, Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Committee, Environmentalists Against War, Pacific Green Party (OR), Linn-Benton Chapter, Lauren Faith Smith Ministry for Nonviolence, Maine Cumberland County Greens, Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Servicio Particular Alacran, Minnesota Peace Action Coalition, PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick, UPWARD (Uniting Peace With Actions Respect and Dignity), Socialist Party of America, North Country Peace Group, Workers World Party, PeaceWorks, Bronx Antiwar Coalition, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Chicago Anti-War Coalition, National Immigrant Solidarity Network, China-US Solidarity Network, North American Climate Conservation and Environmental group, Stop the War Machine – New Mexico, Mobilization Against War and Occupation, Struggle La Lucha, Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace, Odessa Solidarity Campaign, DC Young Communist League, Uhuru Solidarity Movement, North American Climate Conservation and Environment group, Virginia Defenders for Freedom Justice & Equality, Students for a Democratic society (SDS), Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Border Peace Presence, Mississippi Green Party, Peace and Freedom Party, US Peace Council, Our Revolution of Ocean County, NJ, Upstate Drone Action, National Network Opposing the Militarization of Youth, NYC Free Assange, Mothers Against the War (Puerto Rico), International Manifesto Group, Border Peace Presence, Mississippi Green Party, Peace and Freedom Party, Our Revolution (Ocean County, NJ), Upstate Drone Action, US Peace Council, National Network Opposing the Militarization of Youth, Roger Waters, Noam Chomsky, Ann Wright…(and many, many more) Save the Date After the march on Washington, we must stay in the streets if we are serious about ending war. UNAC is calling for local and regional antiwar actions during the week of April 15 – 22 Start making plans now