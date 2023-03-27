Tues. March 28 protest @ 1:30PM – U.S. solidarity with workers of France

Millions of workers throughout France have taken to the streets since Jan. 19 to protest the Macron’s government edict to raise the age of retirees to receive their just pensions (aka deferred wages) from 62 to 64. These two years alone result in more workers’ stolen wages (aka surplus value) by greedy capitalist bosses and their government puppets like Macron. These heroic workers and their allies, including students, have participated in strikes, mass demonstrations and other militant actions despite growing police repression.

No matter how many thousands miles away, these workers remind us that there are no borders in the workers’ struggle when it comes to resisting capitalist exploitation and greed from France to right here in the belly of the beast — the U.S.

Join Workers World Party to help show solidarity with the workers in France who have taken center stage worldwide.

Tuesday, March 28 (the day that French unions are calling for another massive protest)

Outside of the French Mission to the United Nations

245 E 47th St 44th floor, New York, NY 10017 (One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza)

Bring your signs and banners to be shared on social media with the workers of France.

An injury to one is an injury to all! French Unions, YES! Macron, NO!